Faith Kipyegon Shuts Down World Record Talk After Powerful Performance in Shanghai

The Kenyan legend clocked a world lead at the Shanghai Diamond League to win the 5,000m but is not entertaining world record conversations just yet.

Multiple world and Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon is not keen to be drawn into the pressures of a world record early in the season following her brilliant start to the campaign.

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The four-time 1,500m world champion made a powerful statement to open her 2026 track season, delivering a commanding, world-leading performance in the 5,000m at the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday.

The Kenyan superstar clocked an impressive 14:24.14, setting the fastest time in the world this year for the women's 5,000m. She successfully fought off a strong challenge from a pair of Ethiopian runners, with Likina Amebaw finishing a close second in 14:24.21 and Senayet Getachew taking third in 14:24.71.

Other Kenyan athletes in the race included Caroline Nyaga, who finished ninth with a time of 14:36.55, and Maurine Chebor, who secured 11th place with a new personal best of 14:39.31.

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Following her victory, Kipyegon expressed satisfaction with her performance in China. "I feel so good. It was a good race. A positive season opener," she said. "My main goal was to see where we are placed and where we can adjust and continue with the same spirit."

Kipyegon Looking for Slow Progress

Faith Kipyegon on her way to winning the 5,000m at Shanghai Diamond League. Image: Wanda DL

While Kipyegon is renowned for her complete dominance in the 1,500m, her prowess in the 5,000m is equally formidable. She first competed over the distance in 2015 at the Paris Meeting, where she placed seventh. However, it was in 2023 that she truly established herself as a major force, shattering the world record at the Paris Diamond League with a stunning 14:05.20 run.

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Her championship success continued at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she claimed gold in 14:53.88, out-sprinting Dutch rival Sifan Hassan. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kipyegon added a silver medal to her collection, finishing behind fellow Kenyan Beatrice Chebet. She repeated this result at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, again taking silver behind Chebet.

Asked if she is looking to break another world record, Kipyegon, who is the 1,500m and one-mile world record holder was forthright about what she is looking for at this stage of the season.

“To start my season here, was really nice. (On setting future world records). At the moment, no. I just want to be the best version of myself and see how I perform,” she added.