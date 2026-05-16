Clarke Oduor: Harambee Stars Midfielder Suffers Promotion Playoff Heartache in England

Clarke Oduor was a late substitute as Grimsby Town lost to Salford City in the League Two playoff semi-final. Image: Getty

Clarke Oduor was a late substitute as Grimsby Town lost to Salford City in the League Two playoff semi-final. Image: Getty

The Kenyan midfielder was an extra time substitute but he could not do much as his club Grimsby Town conceded a late goal to miss out on the League Two playoff final.

Kenyan international Clarke Oduor and his Grimsby Town teammates were left devastated after a last-gasp goal from Salford City ended their League Two promotion dreams in a dramatic play-off semi-final.

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Oduor was brought on in the 110th minute of a tense extra-time period, but his introduction was not enough to prevent the Mariners from a 4-3 aggregate defeat away at Salford.

Grimsby entered the second leg at the Peninsula Stadium trailing 2-1 from the first encounter at Blundell Park. Needing a win to keep their Wembley hopes alive, David Artell’s side delivered a spirited performance that nearly resulted in a stunning comeback before late heartbreak.

The first half was a tight affair, with both teams struggling to create clear chances. Grimsby dominated possession but lacked a decisive touch in the final third, while Salford posed a threat on the counter through the pace of Kelly N’Mai and Kallum Cesay.

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Grimsby Fightback to Level Tie

Clarke Oduor in action for Grimsby Town. Photo: Imago

Salford extended their aggregate lead eight minutes after the restart. A Luke Garbutt corner found its way to Dan Udoh at the back post, and the striker smashed a volley past goalkeeper Jackson Smith to put the home side firmly in control.

Facing a two-goal deficit, Grimsby showed remarkable resilience. Artell made a double substitution just after the hour, bringing on Jaze Kabia and Justin Amaluzor, a move that completely changed the complexion of the match.

The visitors' fightback began with 17 minutes left in normal time. Reece Staunton’s corner was met by a powerful header from Kieran Green, who beat Matt Young to give the travelling fans a glimmer of hope.

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Just four minutes later, the Mariners were level on aggregate. Charles Vernam sent Green down the right flank, and his low cross was expertly turned in by Kabia, sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

With momentum firmly on their side, Grimsby pushed for a winner, but neither team could break the 3-3 aggregate deadlock, sending the tie into extra time.

Oduor’s Late Cameo and the Sucker Punch

Clarke Oduor came on late for Grimsby Town against Salford City. Photo: Imago

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The additional 30 minutes were filled with tension as both sides desperately sought a decisive goal. Grimsby suffered a blow when goalscorer Kieran Green was forced off with an injury, leading to the introduction of Clarke Oduor with 11 minutes remaining.

However, just as a penalty shootout seemed inevitable, Salford struck the fatal blow. A long throw-in caused chaos in the Grimsby box, and the ball fell to Cesay, who coolly shielded it before slotting past Smith with only three minutes left on the clock.

The late goal silenced the Grimsby supporters and secured Salford's place in the Wembley final against Notts County on May 25. Despite a frantic push in the final moments, which saw defender Doug Tharme thrown forward as an emergency striker, Grimsby could not find an equalizer.