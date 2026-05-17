Shericka Jackson Explains Importance of Shanghai Diamond League Win Over Sha'Carri Richardson and Co

Shericka Jackson said her Diamond League win in Shanghai was an important confidence boost as she returns to top form.

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson has opened up about the importance of winning her first Diamond League Meeting race in Shanghai.

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Shericka Jackson, making a statement comeback from an injury that slowed her down in 2024 and 2025, dropped a season-best time of 22.07 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Anavia Battle finished second and third in respective times of 22.26 and 22.40. The 2023 world 100m champion, Sha’Carri Richardson, came home in fourth in a time of 22.42.

Shericka Jackson is just fresh from competing at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, where Team Jamaica claimed the gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

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Shericka Jackson: This Win Sets Me Up Well For the Rest of the Season

Speaking after the race, the two-time world 100m silver medallist explained that she had chosen to compete in Xiamen last year instead of the other meet as she was easing back into competition following an injury-disrupted 2024 season.

Shericka Jackson noted that the approach allowed her to enjoy her races and regain rhythm, which she felt she managed successfully.

About her performance in Shanghai, the Jamaican sprint queen added that she was pleased with her run, saying it had provided a strong foundation for the rest of her season.

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She pointed out that the race was also her quickest season-opening run after a while, expressing satisfaction with starting 2026 at that level.

“Last year, I only ran at Xiamen rather than this meet because coming off an injury in 2024, I wanted to enjoy last year, and I think I did that. I did well tonight,” Shericka Jackson revealed.

“I got here on Thursday at the hotel after a long trip here. It sets me up well for the rest of the season. It is a good feeling; it was my fastest opener since 2022 or 2023, so to be able to run this quickly in 2026, I'm happy. I will be back competing in Xiamen next week.”