AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Former Gor Mahia Coach Shocks Ghana as Nigeria are Crushed

The African heavyweights saw bad things on matchday two of their 2027 AFCON qualifiers to leave their campaigns in jeopardy.

Continental heavyweights Ghana and Nigeria endured disastrous outings in the latest round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, suffering shocking defeats that have thrown their respective campaigns into disarray.

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The Black Stars suffered an astonishing home capitulation, surrendering a comfortable two-goal advantage to lose 4-2 against a resilient Gambia side managed by former Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Everything initially seemed on track for Carlos Queiroz in his first home match at the helm of Ghana. Ernest Nuamah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot inside 27 minutes before Afena Gyan, handed his first international start in more than four years, doubled the lead with a sublime free-kick shortly after.

However, the contest unravelled rapidly for the hosts. Ghana captain Gideon Mensah conceded a spot-kick that offered Gambia a lifeline, igniting a whirlwind five-minute turnaround that saw the Scorpions pull level before the interval.

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The Black Stars never recovered their composure, as further defensive blunders—again involving Mensah—allowed the visitors to take the lead in the second half before adding a late fourth to silence the home supporters.

The crushing defeat leaves Ghana rooted to the bottom of their qualifying group with zero points from two fixtures, extending their winless streak in AFCON qualifiers to eight matches, with six goals conceded in this campaign alone.

Super Eagles Grounded in Guinea-Bissau

Meanwhile, Nigeria were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Guinea-Bissau in their Group L encounter. Following an opening 2-1 victory over Madagascar, the Super Eagles were brought crashing back to earth in an uncharacteristically disjointed display.

Franculino Dju put the home side in front after just 15 minutes, latching onto Renato Nhaga's through ball to beat Stanley Nwabali with a neat left-footed strike. While Ademola Lookman was thwarted by Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Embadje before the break, the hosts remained the sharper and more purposeful side throughout.

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