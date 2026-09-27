Tigst Assefa Fast-Tracked to Specialists Following Severe Achilles Injury After Berlin Marathon Heroics

Tigst Assefa's stunning Berlin Marathon victory took a worrying turn after she suffered a late-race injury.

Marathon champion Tigst Assefa is set to be flown to Munich for specialised medical examinations after suffering a worrying right-leg injury while winning the 2026 BMW Berlin Marathon.

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According to Pura Vida Sports, the Ethiopian star is being fast-tracked by her management for orthopaedic diagnostics in Bavaria following what is suspected to be an acute Achilles tendon injury.

Assefa produced one of the most remarkable performances of her career on Sunday, crossing the finish line in 2:11:04 to claim victory and set a new Berlin Marathon course record. But her celebrations were overshadowed by the injury she suffered in the closing stages.

Tigst Assefa's World Record Bid Takes Dramatic Turn

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The 29-year-old had entered the race targeting the women's world record of 2:09:56, and her aggressive approach initially appeared to be paying off.

With a group of pacemakers setting a blistering tempo, Assefa reached halfway at world-record pace and continued to look comfortable deep into the race.

She remained on schedule through approximately 35 kilometres before her stride suddenly began to deteriorate.

In the final kilometres, Assefa was visibly struggling with her right leg and eventually crossed the finish line limping heavily. Despite the setback, she held on for victory and produced the third-fastest women's marathon time in history.

Tiigst Assefa Collapses After Finish

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The seriousness of the problem became apparent immediately after the race when Assefa collapsed and required assistance.

She was unable to attend the official podium ceremony as medical personnel attended to her. Race director Mark Milde subsequently confirmed that Assefa had sustained an acute injury to her right Achilles tendon during the closing stages.

Initial medical examinations in Berlin have prompted her team to arrange further assessment in Munich, where specialists will determine the extent of the damage, including whether there is a partial tear.

Although the injury ended her hopes of breaking the world record, Assefa still delivered a historic performance. Her winning time of 2:11:04 lowered the Berlin course record of 2:11:53, which she had established in 2023.

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