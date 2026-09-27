Coaches Urge Kenyan Athletes to Rethink Training After Berlin Marathon

Iten coaches are calling for Kenyan athletes to rethink their approach after the latest Berlin Marathon exposed growing competition on the global stage.

Coaches in Iten have called on Kenyan athletes to reassess their training programmes and racing strategies following the conclusion of the Berlin Marathon, with growing competition from neighbouring countries raising fresh concerns about Kenya’s dominance in long-distance running.

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The call was made during a Berlin Marathon viewership event held in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where athletes and coaches gathered to watch the 52nd edition of the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

More than 300 athletes attended the event in Iten, widely recognised as the Home of Champions, in a forum organised by Bank of Africa Kenya through its Mwanariadha product.

Coaches Urge Kenya to Raise the Bar

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Veteran coach John Kanda said the performances witnessed in Berlin should prompt Kenyan athletes and training camps to take a closer look at how they prepare for major international races.

Kanda pointed to the quality of competition, particularly from Ethiopian athletes, and urged Kenyan runners to adapt their approach if they are to regain their position at the top of global marathon running.

He also noted the reputation of the Berlin course, which has consistently produced fast marathon times, making performances there an important benchmark for elite athletes.

The coach's concerns come at a time when athletes from neighbouring countries continue to make a strong impression on the international marathon circuit.

“What we saw in Berlin should be a wake-up call for Kenyan athletes and coaches. We have to look at our training, our racing schedules and our tactics because the competition is becoming stronger, and we cannot afford to remain comfortable,” the coach said.

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Berlin Marathon Provides Lessons for Kenyan Runners

The gathering in Iten provided athletes with an opportunity to follow the action from Berlin while also reflecting on what the performances could mean for Kenyan athletics.

The coaches' message centred on the need for athletes to review their training programmes, competition schedules and race tactics in response to the increasing level of competition.

For runners based in Iten, the event also offered an opportunity to discuss the wider challenges facing athletes beyond their preparations on the track and road.

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Meanwhile, Kenya Revenue Authority representative Elkanah Cheruiyot, who attended the viewership party, used the event to encourage athletes to better understand their tax obligations and how their earnings are managed.

Cheruiyot said KRA continues to engage athletes on taxation and compliance, particularly as successful runners build businesses and investments from their earnings.

"When they have investments, we make sure that they are tax compliant in business too. We want them to understand that paying tax is part of building the nation, and we are here to guide them, not to punish them," Cheruiyot said.

He added that the taxman also seeks to help athletes understand how taxation applies to different sources of income and investments.

Bank Highlights Financial Challenges Facing Athletes

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Bank of Africa Sales Manager Malenya Lusimba said the bank's presence at the event was part of its broader interest in supporting athletes financially.

The bank introduced the Mwanariadha account specifically for athletes, with Lusimba saying financial planning and responsible investment should form an important part of an athlete's career.

"We want to make sure they invest wisely. It's important for us as a bank and as a country because they earn a lot and they can improve the economy of the country," Lusimba said.

Lusimba also raised concerns over athletes turning to informal lenders, commonly known as shylocks, particularly when seeking quick access to loans.

He warned that high interest rates can leave athletes facing serious financial difficulties and, in some cases, losing valuable property.

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"Many athletes have lost property because of borrowing from shylocks at very high interest rates. We are telling them to come to the bank, we will give them affordable loans and guide them on investment," he said.

A Wider Conversation Beyond Athletics

The Berlin Marathon gathering in Iten therefore went beyond watching one of the world's major road races, bringing together discussions on training, competition, taxation and financial management.