L-R Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Kenya and Africa with a participant at The Friends of Karura Anniversary race, Timothy Gatheru, alongside Peter Njui. Image source: Handout

L-R Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Kenya and Africa with a participant at The Friends of Karura Anniversary race, Timothy Gatheru, alongside Peter Njui. Image source: Handout

Over 1,000 Runners Take Part in Karura Race Ahead of StanChart Marathon

More than 1,000 runners gathered at Karura Forest as preparations intensify for the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

More than 1,000 runners took to the trails of Karura Forest on Sunday for the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race, as preparations gather pace for the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

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The event, held on September 27, featured 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km races, attracting runners, families and members of the wider community for a day that combined athletics, fitness and environmental conservation.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is scheduled for October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

Karura Race Provides Marathon Build-Up

The Friends of Karura Anniversary Race formed part of a series of warm-up events supported by Standard Chartered ahead of the main marathon.

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The races are designed to give participants an opportunity to assess their preparation and build confidence before taking on the Nairobi Marathon later next month.

The event also extended beyond the races, with participants and families gathering at Amani Gardens for a celebration and Berlin Marathon watch party.

Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa, said the strong turnout demonstrated the importance of the warm-up events in the build-up to the marathon.

“The warm-up races are an important part of the journey towards the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, giving runners an opportunity to test their preparation, build confidence and connect with fellow participants ahead of the main race," said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

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“We are pleased to see such strong participation at Karura, where running, family and environmental conservation come together. The event reflects the wider role of the marathon in bringing communities together through sport and around causes that matter.”

This year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants representing 102 nationalities.

The field will also feature more than 400 elite athletes, with runners from countries including Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Brazil and Ethiopia expected to take part.

The international presence adds to the profile of the Nairobi event, which has continued to bring together recreational runners, families and elite competitors.

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Friends of Karura Highlights Conservation Efforts

For the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race organisers, the event also provides an opportunity to highlight efforts to protect one of Nairobi's important green spaces.

Peter Njui, Operations Manager, Friends of Karura Anniversary Race, said the partnership with Standard Chartered has helped support the running community while creating a platform around broader community causes.

“The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has been one of our sponsors for years, and we value the partnership and support it has provided to the running community. The warm-up races give runners an opportunity to prepare for the marathon while bringing people together around causes that matter to our communities,” said Peter Njui, Operations Manager, Friends of Karura Anniversary Race.

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Njui added that conservation remains a key part of the race's identity.

“For us, the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race is also about celebrating Karura Forest and the work we continue to do with the Kenya Forest Service to protect and preserve this important green space. We are pleased to partner with Standard Chartered once again and welcome runners and families to Karura.”

Nairobi Marathon’s Wider Social Impact

Beyond the competition itself, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has developed into a platform combining sport, community participation and social impact.

Since its inception, the marathon has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately KES520 million for programmes supported through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

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The programmes focus on employability, entrepreneurship and skills development, particularly for young people, women and people with disabilities.

The 2026 edition has also secured a record combined sponsorship of KES273 million, with Standard Chartered committing KES130 million and other sponsors providing a further KES143 million in cash and in-kind support.

With the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race now complete, attention turns to the main event at Uhuru Gardens on October 25.