Ruth Chepng'etich's World Record Survives as Tigst Assefa Limps to New Berlin Course Record

Tigst Assefa overcame a late limp to set a new course mark in Berlin, though her time fell short of threatening Ruth Chepng'etich’s formidable world record.

Tigst Assefa led from gun to tape to take a commanding victory at the 2026 Berlin Marathon, stopping the clock in a blistering 2:11:04 despite visibly limping as she approached the finish line.

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The Ethiopian star lowered her previous course record of 2:11:53 set in Berlin in 2023. She headlined an all-Ethiopian podium sweep, finishing nearly six minutes clear of Bedatu Hirpa in second (2:16:53) and Dera Dida in third (2:16:55).

Berlin Marathon: Women’s Race Report

At the 5km mark of the women's race, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa spearheaded the elite pack, maintaining a narrow lead ahead of Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru in second place.

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Pushing a fast early pace, Kenyan runners Pascaline Jelagat and Evaline Chirchir took third and fifth spots respectively, sandwiching Ethiopia’s Dera Dida, who held fourth.

Passing the 10km mark, Tigst Assefa and defending champion Rosemary Wanjiru held firm at the front of the pack, maintaining their first and second positions.

Moving into the top flight, Ethiopia’s Alemitu Tariku climbed to third place, while Dera Dida held steady in fourth and Kenya’s Pascaline Jelagat slipped to fifth.

At the 15km checkpoint, Tigst Assefa and Rosemary Wanjiru continued to dictate terms at the front, holding onto first and second places respectively.

Dera Dida moved up into third place, swapping places with compatriot Alemitu Tariku, who dropped to fourth, while Pascaline Jelagat remained steady in fifth.

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Passing the 21km mark, Tigst Assefa broke away decisively from the field, surging into a massive lead with a half-marathon split of 1:04:57.

Rosemary Wanjiru led the chasing group two minutes and 45 seconds adrift in second, followed closely by Dera Dida in third, Pascaline Jelagat in fourth, and Alemitu Tariku completing the top five.

Passing the 30km mark in the women's race, Tigst Assefa continued her command of the field, extending her massive lead to four minutes and 13 seconds.

Behind her, countrywoman Alemitu Tariku climbed to second place, leading an Ethiopian sweep of the top four with Dera Dida in third and Bedatu Hirpa in fourth, while Kenya’s Pascaline Jelagat rounded out the top five.

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Passing the 35km mark, Tigst Assefa continued her blistering pace, cruising through in 1:47:32 to put herself firmly on world record watch.

A massive five minutes and 10 seconds behind, Bedatu Hirpa and Dera Dida shared second and third, while Alemitu Tariku trailed just four seconds further back in fourth place.

Tigst Assefa held on to secure a dominant victory, stopping the clock at 2:11:04 to break her own Berlin Marathon course record in heroic fashion.