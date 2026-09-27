Formula 1 Comes to Kenya as 2019 Racing Point Car Is Unveiled at Concours d’Elegance

SportPesa has brought a piece of Formula 1 history home to Kenya, with a 2019 Racing Point car unveiled at the Concours d’Elegance.

Formula 1 fans in Kenya got a rare opportunity to come face-to-face with a piece of F1 history on Sunday after a full-scale replica of the 2019 Racing Point Formula 1 car was unveiled at the 54th Africa Concours d’Elegance at Ngong Racecourse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striking car, which carries the familiar Racing Point identity from the 2019 season, was unveiled as part of an initiative aimed at taking the Formula 1 experience beyond the Concours grounds and closer to fans across the country.

A Return to SportPesa's F1 Era

The unveiling also rekindles memories of SportPesa’s involvement in Formula 1, having served as title sponsor of the Racing Point F1 Team during the 2019 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That partnership saw Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll compete under the SportPesa Racing Point banner, giving Kenyan motorsport fans a direct connection to the global F1 championship.

The replica unveiled at Ngong Racecourse draws inspiration from that period, offering fans an opportunity to see the distinctive Racing Point design up close.

SportPesa Head of Operations Benard Chauro said the initiative was intended to reconnect Kenyans with that chapter of the brand's motorsport history.

“We have a genuine connection to Formula 1. In 2019, Kenyans watched SportPesa Racing Point compete on the world stage, and that created a connection with motorsport fans that has stayed with us. Bringing this car home is about reconnecting with that history and giving people the opportunity to experience it beyond the screen,” he said.

Formula 1 Car Set for Kenya Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Concours appearance is only the beginning of the car's Kenyan journey.

Under the “Home For Good” initiative, the F1 replica is expected to make appearances at malls and other public spaces as part of a planned tour, allowing more fans to see the car without having to travel to a Grand Prix.

Chauro said the plan was to make the experience accessible to as many people as possible.

“This car is here for good. It belongs to Kenya and to every fan who has ever dreamed of standing next to an F1 car. We want to take it to the people, to malls and public spaces, so that more Kenyans can get up close to the Formula 1 experience,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of the upcoming mall tour are expected to be announced later.

F1 Addition Adds to Concours Spectacle

The arrival of the Formula 1 car added another dimension to the Africa Concours d’Elegance, an event that has traditionally brought together classic cars, motorcycles, automotive enthusiasts and motorsport heritage at Ngong Racecourse.

Peter Wanday, Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, welcomed the addition and said the presence of an F1 car was significant for the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We welcome SportPesa to this year's Concours d'Elegance, and we hope this is the start of a long partnership for motor racing in this country.

For 56 editions, Concours has celebrated the finest in motoring, and having a Formula 1 car here for the first time is a fitting way to mark that history. We look forward to what this partnership can build for the sport in Kenya."

The initiative gives motorsport enthusiasts another chance to engage with the engineering, design and heritage associated with Formula 1 while extending the experience beyond the traditional race-day environment.