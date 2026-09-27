Pitso Mosimane Warns Harambee Stars Ahead of AFCON Qualifier Clash Against Guinea

Pitso Mosimane has offered Harambee Stars a glimpse of the challenge awaiting them when they face Guinea in their AFCON qualifier.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Guinea’s quality following South Africa’s 2-1 victory in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, while highlighting the challenge Kenya could face when they meet the West African side.

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South Africa secured all three points at Orlando Stadium on Saturday after overcoming a determined Guinea side in a closely contested Group D encounter.

Pitso Mosimane Praises Guinea's Quality

Despite South Africa’s victory, Mosimane was quick to acknowledge the threat posed by Guinea, describing them as a quality side capable of making life difficult for their opponents.

His assessment comes ahead of Guinea’s meeting with Kenya, with Mosimane expecting an interesting contest between the two sides.

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"I think we have to give some respect to Guinea because they made it difficult and played well," he stated, as quoted by SABC Sport. "It will be a very interesting game between Guinea and Kenya because they're a quality side with their tricky wingers."

Guinea demonstrated their attacking ability during the encounter, creating problems for the South African defence and eventually finding a way back into the game after falling behind.

Guinea's Tricky Wingers Could Trouble Kenya

Mosimane particularly pointed to Guinea’s attacking threat, with their tricky wingers among the areas he believes can cause problems.

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The South African coach also reflected on how his own defenders dealt with Guinea’s attacking players during the match.

"Sebelebele was there to match Balde, who was causing problems in the first half. I thought Okon and Makhanya worked well together to handle their number nine as well," Mosimane added.

His comments underline the attacking qualities Kenya will have to contend with when they come up against Guinea.

South Africa Survive Guinea Fightback

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South Africa created several opportunities during the first half but struggled to make the most of their chances before eventually taking the lead through Ime Okon late in the opening period.

Guinea responded in the 69th minute when Seydouba Cisse found the equaliser, setting up a tense final phase at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Bafana regained their advantage just seven minutes later, with Samukelo Kabini finding the decisive goal to secure the opening-match victory.

Mosimane was pleased with the contribution from his attacking players, particularly the involvement that produced the winning goal.

"I'm also happy for Mbuthuma who got the assist for Kabini's goal. Iqraam Rayners was also good; it's just that the ball didn't fall for him."

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Pitso Mosimane Admits Finishing Needs Improvement

While satisfied with the result, Mosimane acknowledged that South Africa should have been more clinical in front of goal.

Bafana Bafana had several chances to put the match beyond Guinea before the interval but failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

"Bafana had some great chances and could have put the game away before halftime," he said, emphasising the need to work on their clinical edge.

The issue of finishing remains an area South Africa will look to improve as their qualification campaign progresses.

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Injury Concern Ahead of Eritrea Match

Mosimane also provided an update on Aubrey Modiba, who was substituted during the match after experiencing a tight hamstring.

The defender could now be a doubt for South Africa’s upcoming encounter against Eritrea.

However, Mosimane remains confident in the options available to him, with Kabini and Fawaaz Basadien providing alternatives at left-back.

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Following the victory over Guinea, the South African squad headed directly to the airport as they began their journey to Cairo, Egypt, travelling via Doha, Qatar.