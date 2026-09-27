Stanley Wilson: Harambee Stars Midfielder Opens Up on His Tough Road Back From Injury

Stanley Wilson has opened up on his emotional journey back to the Harambee Stars after a difficult spell on the sidelines.

Harambee Stars midfield prodigy Stanley Wilson has reflected on his emotional return to the national team setup following a gruelling injury lay-off, expressing profound gratitude for donning the Kenyan jersey once more.

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Wilson, who made his long-awaited return as a second-half substitute during Kenya’s opening AFCON 2027 Group D qualifier against Eritrea at the Nyayo National Stadium, opened up about the mental and physical hurdles of rehabilitation.

Beyond his personal recovery, the Europe-based midfielder also offered invaluable advice to aspiring Kenyan footballers eager to follow in his footsteps and secure professional contracts overseas.

Stanley Wilson on Overcoming the Rehabilitation Ordeal

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Sidelined with a groin injury, Stanley Wilson admitted that spending months on the treatment table tested his resolve. Injuries can often disrupt a player's momentum, particularly when trying to cement a place in competitive European club football.

Reflecting on his road back to full fitness and the pride of wearing national team colours again, Wilson highlighted the mental fortitude required to overcome such adversity.

"It’s always good to represent my country… the injury period was very tough for me, but I thank God I managed to pull through and I’m good. As players, we always need to have a strong mentality despite the challenges," he said.

Stanley Wilson’s return to match fitness provides head coach Benni McCarthy with an added dimension in central midfield as Harambee Stars navigate their continental campaign.

Stanley Wilson’s Advice for Aspiring Kenyan Footballers

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Having successfully transitioned from Kariobangi Sharks to European football, Wilson understands the rigorous demands placed on young African talents seeking opportunities abroad.

The leap to European leagues requires far more than technical ability. Addressing young players across Kenya who aspire to play in top-tier international leagues, Wilson outlined the core principles needed to turn professional dreams into reality.

"Players need to be disciplined and committed, and always pray if they want to go far," he said.

Introduced as a substitute during Kenya's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Eritrea, Wilson brought immediate stability to the midfield.

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His ability to link defence and attack allowed Harambee Stars to regain control during the late stages of the second half, eventually paving the way for Ryan Ogam's equalising goal.