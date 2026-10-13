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Tusker Coach Names Four Teams Capable of Toppling Gor Mahia for FKF Premier League Title

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:33 - 13 October 2026
Tusker coach Julien Mette and striker Erick Kapaito. Image: Tusker FC
The French coach has shared his thoughts on the 2026-27 title contenders, naming five sides that have what it takes to be crowned.
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Tusker FC coach Julien Mette has given his predictions for the FKF Premier League race, naming the five teams he feels are genuine title contenders.

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The league kicked off on Saturday with Mette’s side starting with a 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars on Sunday while defending champions Gor Mahia will begin their season on Tuesday evening against Murang’a Seal.

Mette, who has been riding high with the Brewers, feels five teams are capable of winning the title, and that includes his Tusker.

“Now I know a little bit about Kenya and I believe in my team. Gor Mahia, AFC [Leopards], Nairobi United, Kenya Police and us,” the Frenchman told the media when naming the teams he feels are title contenders. “We would have surprises at the end of the season, maybe it will look ridiculous.”

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How Did the Five Teams Perform in 2025-26?

Of the five teams named by Mette, only his Tusker finished outside the top four last season with Gor Mahia topping the table, five points ahead of a much-improved AFC Leopards, who had mounted a tough fight before fizzling off in the final weeks of the campaign.

Kenya Police, title winners in 2024-25, had to settle for third place, while Nairobi United, playing in their debut season in the top flight, finished fourth.

Tusker were the most disappointing among the top Kenyan sides as they finished ninth although Mette masterminded an FKF Cup win over Police which earned them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

All the five teams named by Mette have recruited heavily with lots of foreign players brought in to shore up their squads for the season.

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