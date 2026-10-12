Harambee Starlets Seal Historic 22-0 Win Over Seychelles to Set Up Potential Clash with Malawi in Olympics Qualifiers

Kenya had no mercy for the African minnows as they equaled last week’s scoreline to seal the huge aggregate score and advance to the next round.

Harambee Starlets strolled into the second round of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics qualifiers following a 22-0 thrashing of Seychelles on aggregate.

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Kenya, who had thrashed the island nation 11-0 in the first leg at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi last week, continued from where they left off in the return match at the same venue by winning by the same margin.

Egypt-based striker Jentrix Shikangwa was the toast for the Kenyan side as she scored a hat-trick during the rout.

Kenya were 4-0 up after 20 minutes as they started strongly despite carrying a huge first leg advantage. Interim coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor had fielded local-based players in the first leg but brought in the big hitters on Monday and reaped the dividends.

Starlets opened the floodgates after seven minutes when Sylvia Makungu hammered home from close range before Violet Nanjala made it 2-0 inside 13 minutes, giving way to the Shikangwa show.

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Shikagwa Hat-Trick Leads the Rout

Shikangwa scored the first of her three goals in the 17th minute via a left-footed stunner from outside the box and it took her three minutes to seal her brace.

Captain Mwanalima ‘Dogo’ Adam had unleashed a ferocious shot from outside the box which the Seychelles goalkeeper punched out before Shikangwa slotted home from the rebound.

Ten minutes later, it was 5-0 for Kenya when Vivian Nasuka beat her marker to find space and fire in a low shot with the entire first half played in Seychelles’ half.

After the break, Kenya did not relent as they increased their tally, Adam getting her name on the scoresheet for 6-0 after capitalising on a poor clearance from the Seychelles’ goalkeeper.

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In the 65th minute, Shikangwa completed her hat-trick when she curled in beautifully for 7-0 and 13 minutes later, Adam scored her second of the day and Kenya’s eighth via a speculative shot that caught the goalkeeper napping.

Sirenge Adds the Icing on Kenya’s Cake

Five minutes from time, Fasila Adhiambo scored Kenya’s ninth goal from just over 20 yards out and youngster Marion Sirenge then added further gloss on the scoreline.

Kenya made a move into the box before Sirenge was brought down, leading to a penalty. She stepped up to fire home for 10-0 with three minutes to go.

There was still time for one more as Sirenge fired in low to seal her brace and equal last week’s score of 11-0.

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