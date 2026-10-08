Harambee Starlets' 11-Goal Masterclass Dismantles Seychelles in Olympic Qualifiers Opener

Harambee Starlets made a stunning start to their Olympic qualifying campaign by thrashing Seychelles 11-0 in Nairobi.

Harambee Starlets launched their quest for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games in emphatic fashion, delivering a dominant display to win 11-0 against Seychelles in the opening leg of the CAF Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

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Staged at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Thursday, October 8, Harambee Starlets took complete control of proceedings from the opening whistle, suffocating their opponents with relentless attacking pressure.

Seychelles vs Kenya: Full Match Report

Harambee Starlets applied intense pressure right from the opening whistle as they looked to break the deadlock early on.

They came close to taking the lead in the seventh minute, but Valerie Nekesa was unable to capitalise after misplacing a key pass in the final third.

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However, the forward quickly redeemed herself just two minutes later with a clinical finish. Finding the back of the net in the ninth minute, Nekesa opened the scoring to put Kenya in control of the encounter.

Kenya applied relentless pressure, keeping Seychelles pinned deep in their own half. That sustained dominance paid off in the 25th minute when Elizabeth Muteshi found space inside the penalty area.

She reacted sharply to double Kenya's lead, calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Muteshi found space in the box to punish a scrambling Seychelles defence.

Just before the halftime whistle, Harambee Starlets maintained their relentless tempo and found a third goal in the 43rd minute.

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Valerie Nekesa was back in the thick of the action, smartly capitalising on a chance inside the box to complete her brace.

Harambee Starlets picked up right where they left off after the restart, maintaining their relentless attacking tempo against a struggling Seychelles defence.

Elizabeth Muteshi soon capitalised on the sustained pressure to score her second goal of the match, securing a brace of her own and further extending Kenya's dominant lead.

Airin Madalina continued the goal rush by grabbing her second of the afternoon to extend the advantage to 6-0.

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Moments later, Martha Amunyolet added her name to the growing scoresheet with a spectacular long-range hit. Her thunderous strike pushed Harambee Starlets to an overwhelming 7-0 lead as Kenya's relentless attack continued to dismantle the Seychelles defence.

Mary Airo then joined the goal feast with a well-placed header to make it 8-0 for Harambee Starlets. Elizabeth Mideva then joined the scoring spree, netting Kenya's ninth goal of the afternoon. Her clinical finish pushed the scoreline to an astonishing 0-9.

Mercy Airo then secured her brace to extend Kenya's lead to a staggering 10-0, pushing Harambee Starlets into double figures against an overwhelmed Seychelles side.