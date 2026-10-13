Atletico Madrid vs Man United: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

Ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League trip to Madrid, here is all you need to know as Michael Carrick seeks some respite.

In search of a much-needed turning point in a troubled campaign, Manchester United head to the Spanish capital on Tuesday night to face a surging Atletico Madrid side on matchday two of the Champions League league phase.

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Diego Simeone’s men enter the contest at the Metropolitano Stadium chasing a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions, whereas the visiting Red Devils are desperate to halt a four-match winless slide.

Match Preview

Atletico Madrid have maintained their fine early-season momentum following the international break and will back themselves to secure another maximum-point haul under the midweek lights.

On Saturday, Los Rojiblancos edged past 10-man Alaves 2-1, with Alejandro Grimaldo breaking the deadlock before defender Cristian Romero struck late to seal all three points. That result repeated the exact 2-1 scoreline from their triumph in the Madrid derby on September 20, a fixture in which Grimaldo also opened the scoring.

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Despite their blistering four-match winning run, Simeone’s side have historically found English opposition tricky in recent years, winning just two of their past 15 encounters (three draws, 10 defeats)—including a 2-1 loss against Liverpool on September 9. However, their record on Spanish soil against Premier League clubs remains imposing, suffering just two defeats across 19 home ties (nine wins, eight draws).

In stark contrast, Michael Carrick's Manchester United arrive in Madrid searching for answers amid a thoroughly underwhelming stretch of form.

While the Red Devils opened their European journey in style with a 4-0 thrashing of debutants Sabah, their fortunes have spiralled ever since. Back-to-back league losses to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion were followed by successive 1-1 stalemates, the most recent being a deflating home draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of Dominic Solanke's stoppage-time leveller.

That late collapse at Old Trafford drew loud whistles from frustrated home supporters, heaping further pressure on Carrick ahead of a demanding European assignment.

United can take minor encouragement from their recent track record against Spanish opponents, having suffered just one loss in their last 11 such fixtures (seven wins, three draws). Nevertheless, they remain winless in four competitive meetings with Atletico Madrid, falling to a 2-1 aggregate defeat when the sides last clashed in the 2021-22 round of 16.

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Team News

Atletico boast a virtually clean bill of health. In attack, Julian Alvarez is poised to partner summer arrival Lee Kang-in, who has made an immediate impact since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

At the back, Romero is expected to partner David Hancko in central defence, flanked by Grimaldo and Marc Pubill in the full-back slots.

Manchester United, on the other hand, travel with several key absentees across their backline. Matthijs de Ligt is ruled out with a back complaint, while full-backs Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu are sidelined following hamstring injuries sustained on international duty. Veteran backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also unavailable due to an abdominal issue.

Carrick is therefore likely to deploy Harry Maguire alongside Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw operating as full-backs ahead of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

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Manuel Ugarte remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from an ACL injury, opening the door for Youri Tielemans to partner Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield. Further forward, with Benjamin Sesko nursing a lower-leg knock, Matheus Cunha is set to lead the line with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, and Marcus Rashford.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Baena; Lee, Alvarez.

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Prediction: Atletico 3-1 Man United

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