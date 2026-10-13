Injury Boost for Gor Mahia as Trio Step Up Recovery Ahead of Season Opener Against Murang’a Seal

The Kenyan champions have given a positive update about three players but they will not be ready for the season opening clash on Tuesday evening.

Gor Mahia have been handed a significant lift ahead of the new campaign, with key figures Sylvester Owino, Lawrence Juma, and Felix Oluoch making major strides in their recovery from various injury setbacks.

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As the record Kenyan Premier League champions gear up to defend their crown and chase a historic 23rd league title alongside domestic cup silverware, the return of the trio to the training pitch will provide welcome relief to the technical staff.

According to an official update by team doctor Brian Odongo, all three players are progressing well through their individualized rehabilitation programs as the squad steps up preparations for the upcoming season.

Midfielder Lawrence Juma has resumed light training after being sidelined with an arm problem picked up during the Super Cup clash against Tusker FC. The seasoned playmaker is currently working on his conditioning before rejoining full team activities.

"Lawrence has returned to training following his spell on the sidelines with an arm injury. The medical team is currently easing him back into football-specific drills," Dr Odongo confirmed.

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Who Else is Nearing Return?

Meanwhile, club captain and Harambee Stars centre-back Sylvester Owino is also on the mend after nursing a calf problem sustained in August prior to the CECAFA Kagame Cup. Owino is adhering to a tailored regimen aimed at safely ramping up his physical output.

"Sylvester's rehabilitation from a calf injury is going smoothly. He is steadily moving into higher-intensity exercises as we target a full functional recovery," the team doctor explained.

Attacking ranks could also soon be bolstered by the return of Felix Oluoch. The striker has spent roughly six months out of action following knee surgery to repair an osteochondral injury that cut short his previous campaign. Oluoch is now in the concluding phase of his recovery journey.

"Felix is entering the final stretch of his rehabilitation after knee surgery. He has advanced to functional football exercises and sport-specific training," Odongo noted.

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While the medical staff's assessment represents substantial progress, Gor Mahia have yet to attach a specific timeline to when any of the three will be declared fully match-fit for competitive fixtures.