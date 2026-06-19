Benni McCarthy Not Convinced Bafana Bafana Can Overcome South Korea Test

Benni McCarthy has expressed concern about South Africa's prospects as they prepare for a decisive World Cup clash with South Korea.

South African football icon Benni McCarthy has expressed serious doubts about Bafana Bafana's ability to defeat South Korea in their decisive final Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Following a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta, South Africa's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages are still alive.

They started their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured the historic win for the home side in a fiercely contested tournament opener.

However, the match was heavily defined by disciplinary chaos, as South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both sent off, while Mexico's César Montes also received a late red card to leave both teams shorthanded.

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Benni McCarthy on Bafana Bafana Chances at World Cup

Now, Benni McCarthy believes the team missed a crucial opportunity to secure their progression earlier in the tournament.

Benni McCarthy, a former Bafana Bafana striker who now manages the Kenyan national team, argued that South Africa should have adopted a more aggressive strategy in their previous games instead of leaving their fate to be decided in a high-stakes clash with South Korea.

"I felt there was an opportunity for South Africa to make it a little bit easier for themselves," McCarthy commented on BBC Sport.

He suggested that the current situation has put the team in an unnecessarily difficult position, voicing his pessimism about their prospects in the final group fixture.

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"If we say we have a chance against South Korea… I struggle," he admitted.

These remarks from the celebrated former player intensify the pressure on head coach Hugo Broos and his squad as they prepare for a must-win encounter.

The outcome will determine whether South Africa's World Cup journey continues or comes to an early end.

Known for their speed, discipline, and intense pressing game, South Korea are expected to be formidable opponents.

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