Story Behind His Tears: Cape Verde Goalkeeper Explains Emotional Reaction After Historic Draw With Spain

Vozinha was moved to tears after producing a heroic performance in a historic 0-0 World Cup draw against Spain.

As the referee blew the final whistle, tears streamed down the Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s face as the reality of his team's historic 0-0 draw against World Cup favourites Spain began to set in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Against the reigning European champions, the 40-year-old goalkeeper delivered the performance of a lifetime, earning a heroic clean sheet and securing the most memorable result in his nation's history.

"I cried because I grew up with my grandparents," Vozinha said after being named player of the match. "Unfortunately, they were not here. They died a few years ago. They were everything for me, everything for my life."

"And also because of my mum," he continued. "She didn't manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money you have to pay for the visa, we didn't manage on time. I would like her to be here."

He attributed the team's success to their tight-knit bond. "Our best weapon is our unity. Regardless of the player who arrives today, or the player who has been here 10 or 15 years, the way we treat our family is our greatest strength," he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone thought that we came here just to enjoy the World Cup, but no. We are here to compete, and we are here to fight for our country."

A Dream Realised Through Perseverance

For Vozinha, born Josimar Dias, this moment was the culmination of a lifelong dream. His entire career has been a chase for a chance to play at a World Cup.

When it finally arrived, it came with a record attached: at 40 years and 12 days, he became the oldest player to feature in a nation's debut World Cup match, surpassing the mark set just a day earlier by Curacao's Eloy Room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, only Egypt's Essam El Hadary was older when making his World Cup debut. It is a remarkable milestone in a career defined by persistence.

"I started playing professional football when I was 25 years old, in 2012. It was too late for a person like me," Vozinha reflected. "I thought about leaving the national team, but then I continued because of this dream."

"This performance is for everyone. I am the man of the match, but this award is for all my colleagues, because without them, nothing is possible."

From Island Challenges to the World Stage

Cape Verde, an archipelago nearly 600km off the west coast of Africa, offers limited opportunities for aspiring footballers. Growing up in Mindelo, Vozinha faced obstacles from the start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was one of the best keepers on my island, but I was small," he recalled. "Even when I performed well, I wasn't selected because of my height."

Like many before him, he moved to Portugal, the country's former colonial power, to pursue his career. This decision launched a journey that took him through Slovakia, Angola, Moldova, and Cyprus. He currently plays for Portuguese second-tier side Chaves.

Meanwhile, during the match, Vozinha stood firm against Spain's relentless attack, making seven crucial saves. The only goalkeeper over 40 to make more saves in a World Cup match was Northern Ireland's Pat Jennings, who made 10 against Brazil on his 41st birthday in 1986. Each of Vozinha's saves was met with a roar from the stands that rivalled the sound of a goal.