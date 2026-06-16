Mohamed Salah Denied Historic Birthday Gift as Romelu Lukaku Rescues Belgium Against Egypt

Mohamed Salah's Egypt were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium in their World Cup opener after Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to spark a late equaliser.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to inspire a second-half comeback as Belgium salvaged a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their World Cup Group G opener, spoiling Mohamed Salah's 34th birthday and extending the Pharaohs' long wait for a victory on football's biggest stage.

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Egypt, the seven-time African champions, looked poised to secure their first-ever World Cup win after Emam Ashour fired them ahead with a stunning first-half strike at the Seattle Stadium on Monday.

However, an own goal from Mohamed Hany, forced by immense pressure from Lukaku just seconds after he entered the match, ensured the points were shared.

Ashour's Stunner Puts Pharaohs in Control

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Egypt started brightly and were rewarded for their efforts when Ashour unleashed a powerful shot that left Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

The goal sent the Egyptian fans into a frenzy and put their team on course for a landmark victory. Belgium, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, failing to register a single shot on target.

Their best chances fell to Jérémy Doku, who sent a shot over the bar from inside the box, and Kevin De Bruyne, who struck the post with a curling free-kick just before the break.

The Pharaohs had golden opportunities to double their lead early in the second half. Mostafa "Zizo" Fathy squandered a clear chance, and Ashour missed a sitter after Courtois parried a Salah header into his path, lashing his shot wide when it seemed easier to score.

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Substitute Lukaku Changes the Game

The turning point arrived in the 66th minute with the introduction of Romelu Lukaku. Just 28 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, the powerful striker made his presence felt.

As a cross came in from Thomas Meunier, Lukaku's aggressive run into the six-yard box forced defender Mohamed Hany to turn the ball into his own net under pressure.

The equaliser shifted the momentum entirely in Belgium's favour. Goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir was forced into a brilliant save to deny Brandon Mechele, and Lukaku himself headed a perfect cross over the bar when he should have scored.