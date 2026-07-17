England Legend Criticises Thomas Tuchel's Squad Selection and 'DNA' Comments: 'He'll Regret That'

The England legend says Thomas Tuchel will 'regret that' after the England boss's controversial comments and key selection decisions sparked fresh debate.

Former England international Gary Neville has strongly criticised manager Thomas Tuchel for questioning the team's "DNA" following their World Cup semifinal exit.

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Gary Neville argued that the German coach overlooked "generational talents" who could have changed the outcome.

Tuchel's remarks came after England surrendered a 1-0 lead late in their match against Argentina. The Three Lions, fielding a defence-heavy lineup, were dominated in possession and ultimately lost.

The manager suggested his team was "too passive" and that controlling the game through possession might not be part of their inherent style.

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"We needed to get back on the ball, otherwise you cannot break the pressure, and you cannot get the momentum back," Tuchel explained.

"I think ball possession plays a crucial role. It's maybe not in our DNA like it is in the Spanish DNA or Argentinian or Brazilian DNA to take the ball, control the game and the ball."

Gary Neville: I Have a Problem With That

Neville, speaking on the "Stick to Football" podcast, took issue with this assessment, pointing to the technically gifted players Tuchel either left on the bench or excluded from the squad entirely.

"I have a big problem with that," Neville stated regarding Tuchel's "DNA" comment. "He didn't bring Kobbie Mainoo on, who could handle the ball better than most. He didn't bring Bukayo Saka on, who could probably handle the ball better than most. But he also left Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White and Trent Alexander-Arnold at home, technical players."

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The former defender believes Tuchel will come to regret his words and his defensive strategy. "That wasn't a quote that sat well with me. He's left out what would be generational talents," Neville added.

Neville also questioned the manager's in-game decisions, particularly the defensive substitutions made after England scored.

"I did think that he'll look back and think: 'Did I send the right message to the players after the goal went in?' Putting three defensive players on before he brings on an attacker."

"I'm saying this in a non-explosive manner, he [Tuchel] will regret that," Neville continued. "He gave the players a message to hang on, and they were dropping deeper in the box, and he didn't really help them get out with the substitutes he put on."

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Despite the heartbreaking exit and the subsequent criticism, sources have indicated that the Football Association (FA) intends to keep Tuchel as England's head coach through Euro 2028.