Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Fuel Feud Rumour After Prefontaine Classic Showdown

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson's post-race remarks have sparked fresh questions about their evolving rivalry beyond the track.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson declared a new chapter of their rivalry after the women’s 100m race at the Prefontaine Classic.

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Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden have dominated the women’s 100 meters throughout the 2020s, collecting the last four US titles and two world championships between them.

Over the past five years, Sha’Carri Richardson, 25, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, 26, have rarely been at their best simultaneously.

Their 12 head-to-head finals have often been one-sided affairs, with Sha’Carri Richardson winning the first seven and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden the last five, resulting in an average victory margin of 0.28 seconds.

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Now, in 2026, that has changed. With both athletes fit and firing, their dynamic as training partners under coach Dennis Mitchell at Star Athletics has taken on a new intensity.

Prefontaine Classic: A Clash of Champions

When Jefferson-Wooden joined Star Athletics in 2024, Sha’Carri Richardson was the reigning world champion and the undisputed leader of the group.

However, after Jefferson-Wooden's stellar 2025 season, it's clear that two world champions are now vying for the same top spot.

Their first meeting of 2026 at Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene offered a tantalising preview of the battles to come.

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Jefferson-Wooden’s decisive dip at the tape proved to be the difference, clocking in at 10.78 seconds to Richardson’s 10.79. Rising star Adaejah Hodge, a 20-year-old from the University of Georgia, was a close third in 10.80.

“It was a fight, literally, to the finish,” Jefferson-Wooden said after the race, quoted by Letsrun.com. “But I wanted it more. So I got it… I tried to run a 120m race, not focusing on the line but running through it, and I feel like that’s why I got the win today.”

Jefferson-Wooden’s emphatic celebration after being declared the winner was fueled by a sense of frustration. In the mixed zone, she revealed her feelings of being consistently disrespected.

“Anytime it comes to [people talking about] me, it’s always an excuse as to why I’m doing as good as I am. It’s not because I put in the work to be where I am,” she said.

“Everybody’s favourites are back. Everybody looked at what I did last year, and it was kind of like, she might be only doing that because other people aren’t in the race or other people are coming back from whatever.”

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Hints of Behind-the-Scenes Tension

Speaking to the Diamond League, Jefferson-Wooden alluded to off-track challenges, stating, “Y’all don’t understand the type of mental warfare I be going through on a regular day basis, and I’ma leave that at that.”

Sha’Carri Richardson also made a cryptic comment to NBC, saying she felt her confidence returning “despite the environment I’m in every day.”

“This was an amazing run,” Richardson added, acknowledging the quality of the race while hinting at the complex dynamics at play as the two sprint queens head toward a summer of intense competition.

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Following a thrilling showdown on the track, sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made comments that have only intensified speculation about a budding rivalry between the training partners.

"I’ve been practising what me and my coach been working on," Richardson stated. "Despite the environment I’m in every day, I think I’m still able to show up and be the best athlete I can be."

"I feel like my confidence is coming back because I just know who I am as a person, no matter what people around me try to say, people close or far, online," Jefferson-Wooden said.

"I have a belief in myself that not only comes from within, but from the people that genuinely love and care for me."

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While neither athlete mentioned the other by name, their remarks have fueled theories about the dynamic within their Star Athletics training group.