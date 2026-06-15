Sha'Carri Richardson Opens Up on Major Event Causing Her Sleepless Nights

Sha'Carri Richardson has opened up about the major upcoming event that is constantly on her mind as she continues her preparations.

Following a triumphant performance at the LA Grand Prix, American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson made it clear that her main focus is on the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

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Despite the next domestic Olympic Games being a couple of years away, Sha’Carri Richardson revealed that the looming spectre of LA 2028 is a constant presence in her daily life, acting as both an incredible motivator and a major event giving her sleepless nights.

Sha’Carri Richardson on the Weight of the LA 2028 Olympic Games

Competing at the University of Southern California's Allyson Felix Field, Richardson gave the home crowd exactly what they came to see.

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Blasting out of the blocks in her 100m season debut, she powered through the finish line to win in 10.99 seconds.

For Sha’Carri Richardson, however, the afternoon was more than just about executing a technically sound race or a win.

Stepping onto the track in the very city that will host the world's greatest sporting event in 2028 brought an immense wave of perspective.

When asked about the emotional weight of competing in the future host city, Sha’Carri Richardson did not shy away from the immense mental pressure that comes with elite status.

"Oh my gosh, even though it’s years away, it's still right around the corner," Sha’Carri Richardson admitted. "Every race, every practice, it's still like in the back of our minds, like that is what we're truly preparing for. So every single time I get on the track, I'm thinking about LA. I can only imagine."

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Sha’Carri Richardson has already achieved what most athletes can only dream of. After capturing the world title in the women’s 100m at the 2023 World Championships and navigating a high-stakes Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, where she secured an individual silver medal in the 100m and anchored the US women’s 4x100m relay team to gold, she has solidified her place.