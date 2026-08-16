Harambee Stars Prospect Earns Move to English Club After Impressing Manager

An English club has revealed what impressed them most about a promising Harambee Stars prospect during pre-season.

Wealdstone manager Gary Waddock has explained why the club moved to sign Kenyan international striker Wilson Waweru on a permanent deal from Irish side Cobh Ramblers.

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Waddock was impressed by Waweru during pre-season, highlighting his movement, work rate and quality in the final third.

“Wilson has impressed us throughout pre-season with his movement, work rate, and quality in the final third,” Waddock said. “He gives us another strong attacking option, and we’re really pleased to have him with us.”

The Wealdstone boss also revealed that Waweru has quickly settled into the squad after training with the team during the final weeks of pre-season.

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“He’s settled into the group quickly, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can bring this season,” Waddock added.

Waweru Joins Fellow Kenyan Micah Obiero

Waweru’s arrival means he will now link up with fellow Kenyan forward Micah Obiero, who has been at Wealdstone for around three years.

The move gives the National League club two Kenyan attacking options, with Waweru bringing experience from the League of Ireland while Obiero already has several years of experience with the Stones.

A Proven Goalscorer in Ireland

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Wealdstone confirmed the signing in a statement, saying: “Wealdstone Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Wilson Waweru, who joins on a permanent deal.”

The 25-year-old striker arrives with considerable experience in the League of Ireland, including a spell in the Premier Division with Sligo Rovers, where he scored nine goals in 44 league appearances.

Waweru began his professional career at Galway United, making his senior debut at just 17. He went on to make more than 80 league appearances for the club.

The Kenyan international has also enjoyed two spells with Cobh Ramblers. His first came on loan, when he scored an impressive 13 goals in 30 league matches.

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He returned to the County Cork side this season and added another four league goals before completing his move to Wealdstone.