Team Kenya Flagged Off for 2026 Africa Motocross Championship in Namibia
The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) on Saturday officially flagged off Team Kenya ahead of the 2026 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN), with 24 riders and seven officials set to represent the country in Windhoek, Namibia, later this month.
The championship will take place from August 28 to 30, 2026, at Gallina Motocross Park in Windhoek.
24 Riders Set to Represent Kenya
The send-off ceremony was held at Jamhuri Motocross Track in Nairobi, marking Kenya’s official participation in Africa’s premier national team motocross championship.
The FIM Africa-sanctioned event brings together national teams from across the continent, with riders competing in multiple age and engine classes.
Team Kenya’s 24 riders will compete across eight classes, ranging from the MX 50 category for the youngest competitors to the senior MX 1 and Veterans (VMX) categories.
The team will be supported by a seven-member technical delegation led by Team Manager Eric Ngure, Deputy Team Manager Shanna Kandie, Coach Walter Kuria and Team Doctor Dr Njooro Karanja.
MSFK President Proud of Team Kenya
Speaking during the send-off ceremony, MSFK President Renzo Bernardi said the selected riders represent the best of Kenyan motocross.
“This team represents the best of Kenyan motocross. These riders have earned their place through competition, and they travel to Namibia with the full support of MSFK and the Government of Kenya. We are proud of every one of them.”
A Chance to Earn World Championship Selection
The 2026 MXoAN carries added importance for Kenyan riders, with FIM Africa confirming that performances in Namibia will help inform the selection of riders to represent Africa at the Motocross of Nations in France and the WMX Cup in Australia.
Both events are among the biggest international team competitions in motocross. As a result, Team Kenya’s performance in Namibia could have a direct impact on the country’s international motorsport profile and provide individual riders with an opportunity to earn selection for major global competitions.
The campaign has been made possible through support from the Government of Kenya, administered through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports and the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF).
The riders and their families have also contributed to the team’s preparations through personal commitment and investment.
Team Kenya’s motorcycles departed Nairobi by road on August 15, beginning a journey of approximately 5,500 kilometres through Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.
The team is scheduled to depart Kenya by air on August 26, ahead of the championship’s opening on August 28.
Team Kenya Squad – MXoAN 2026
MX 50: Zane Ngoru, Amir Rutto, Ethan Anyonyi, Kemboi Kandie
Female MX 50: Mozelle Momanyi
MX 65: Armani Amani, Wachira Mahinda, Thanga Kihungi, Jeremy Hawi, Uhuru Yongo
Female MX 65: Chiara Hatanga
MX 65 WB: Jayden Ozzie, Justin Murithi
MX Lites: Kigen Mutuma, Lemayan Mugo, Dylan Hatanga, Jedd Kagundu, Jonross Nyachae
MX 125: Ngengi Kamau, Aidan Stanley, Chemain Kangogo
MX 1: Rohan Gandhi, Apollo Mbuki
VMX: James Nyongesa
Team Officials
Team Manager: Eric Ngure
Deputy Team Manager: Shanna Kandie
Team Coach: Walter Kuria
Team Doctor: Dr. Njooro Karanja
Head Team Mechanic: Joseph Kamau
Team Mechanic: David Mukundi
Delegation Manager: Judy Luyo
Team Captain: Rohan Gandhi