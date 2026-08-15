Man United Handed Reality Check as Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan Brutally Exposes Their Shortcomings

Manchester United’s glaring issues were put to the fore by AC Milan, who handed Michael Carrick’s team a big loss in their final pre-season friendly.

Manchester United delivered their most disappointing pre-season display in their final summer friendly, suffering a heavy defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

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The match at Wroclaw's Tarczyński Arena was highly anticipated, with United facing their former manager Ruben Amorim, whose tenure at Old Trafford is often viewed critically. Fans expected a motivated performance from the players, but the reality was starkly different.

Despite an early lead from a Harry Maguire header off a set-piece, United's initial momentum quickly faded. AC Milan capitalised on chaotic defending to equalise before halftime, setting the stage for a second-half collapse.

Although Patrick Dorgu briefly restored United's advantage after the break, the team crumbled as the Rossoneri scored three unanswered goals to seal a comprehensive 4-2 victory.

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With the Premier League season just a week away, the performance has left supporters justifiably concerned. While some may dismiss the result as a mere friendly focused on building match fitness, the underlying issues are too significant to ignore.

Urgent Reinforcements Needed in Key Areas

The midfield remains a significant problem area. The team still lacks a dominant physical presence, a weakness that has been apparent for some time but has yet to be addressed by INEOS in the transfer market. Youri Tielemans, for instance, visibly struggled with the pace of the game and his defensive duties as the match progressed.

At left-back, Luke Shaw's performance highlighted the long-standing need for a reliable successor, yet the club continues to hesitate over a potential deal for Newcastle's Lewis Hall.

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Further concerns arose from captain Bruno Fernandes, who missed another penalty and delivered a subpar performance overall. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha appears to need more time to find his rhythm.

INEOS Under Pressure to Support Carrick

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick. Image: Imago

With Mason Mount sidelined by injury, manager Michael Carrick is no closer to identifying his optimal midfield combination. The unresolved future of Marcus Rashford adds another layer of uncertainty to the squad.

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