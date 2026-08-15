President William Ruto hands the flag to team captains Mary Moraa and Julius Yego ahead of 2025 World Championships. Photo: PSCU

President William Ruto hands the flag to team captains Mary Moraa and Julius Yego ahead of 2025 World Championships. Photo: PSCU

2029 World Championships: President Ruto Tells World Athletics Why Nairobi is Better than London, Rome and Munich

The Head of State has made a compelling case to World Athletics on why Kenya should be given the hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

President William Ruto has made a direct appeal to World Athletics, asking the governing body to place its confidence in Nairobi to host a memorable 2029 World Athletics Championships and grant Africa its first-ever opportunity to stage the global event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, Kenya presented a compelling case for its bid before the World Athletics leadership headed by president Sebastian Coe. The Nairobi 2029 Bid Committee had already submitted its formal documents ahead of the August 5 deadline, and the high-profile virtual presentation has positioned the Kenyan capital as a strong contender in the selection process.

The bid is driven by President Ruto's personal commitment and the strategic expertise of Bid Committee chairman Ibrahim Hussein. Kenya aims to leverage its unparalleled athletics heritage to secure the rights to host the sport's premier global competition, which would be a first for the African continent.

However, Nairobi faces stiff competition from established European cities with a history of hosting major sporting events, including London, Rome and Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Ruto’s Pitch to World Athletics

In his address to the World Athletics Council, President Ruto positioned his office as the ultimate guarantor of a successful event, combining the nation's rich athletic history with explicit state support to deliver a seamless and unforgettable championship.

"Kenya stands before you not just as a home of champions, but as a country fully prepared to make history," President Ruto declared in a video message. "On behalf of the Republic of Kenya and the entire African continent, I reaffirm our unequivocal commitment to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi."

The President emphasised that the bid has the complete backing of his office and the Kenyan government, highlighting the political will behind the ambitious proposal. "This bid carries the full backing, commitment, and pride of the Government of Kenya and the unwavering support of my office. We have matched our passion with substantial national investment," he added.

To ensure a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and fans, President Ruto personally guaranteed streamlined immigration protocols, including expedited visa-on-arrival services, and top-tier security measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infrastructure and Financial Commitments

He also confirmed that the government is prepared to meet all financial and organisational requirements set by World Athletics. This includes ongoing upgrades to key sporting infrastructure, such as the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, which is being modernised to exceed international standards.

"Kenya is fully prepared to shoulder the financial and operational responsibilities required to deliver a world-class championships, worthy of the World Athletics legacy," Ruto stated.

In his closing remarks, the President called on the organisation's leadership to make a historic choice. "We invite you to place your confidence in Nairobi. Kenya is ready, Africa is ready, and we look forward to welcoming the world with open arms. Karibu Nairobi."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bid Committee chairman Ibrahim Hussein, a legendary figure who was the first African to win both the New York City and Boston Marathons, believes the time is right for Africa to host.

Why It is Africa’s Time to Host

He sees the bid as the culmination of Kenya's long history of producing world-beating athletes and shaping the global distance-running landscape. Hussein argues that after generations of dominance on the track and roads, Africa has earned the trust to lead the sport's biggest event.

In a compelling virtual presentation to World Athletics leadership on Thursday, Kenyan officials made a powerful case for bringing the prestigious global event to Africa for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Kenya has dominated global athletics for generations," Hussein, a key figure in the bid, declared. "It’s now time for the world to bring the world championships to African soil for the very first time."

Expressing confidence in the nation's readiness, he urged the governing body to place its faith in Kenya's leadership and extensive experience in the sport.