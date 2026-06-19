Scotland vs Morocco: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Atlas Lions Chase 1998 Glory Once Again

Scotland vs Morocco: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Atlas Lions Chase 1998 Glory Once Again

Scotland vs Morocco: Preview, Team News, and Possible Lineups as Atlas Lions Chase 1998 Glory Once Again

Scotland and Morocco meet in a crucial Group C clash at the 2026 World Cup, and here is everything you need to know.

Scotland and Morocco are set to face off in a pivotal 2026 World Cup Group C fixture at Gillette Stadium on Friday, with significant implications for both nations' campaigns.

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Currently leading the group with three points, Scotland secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening match. Morocco sits in second place on one point after battling to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Scotland vs Morocco: Match Preview

A victory for Scotland would guarantee their passage to the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Steve Clarke's side could even clinch the top spot in Group C if they win and Brazil fails to defeat Haiti in the group's other match.

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While the Tartan Army's performance against Haiti was not entirely convincing, a first-half strike from John McGinn was enough to secure three vital points.

With a final group stage match against Brazil looming on June 24, Scotland will be desperate to secure their place in the round of 32 ahead of that daunting fixture.

This will be only the second meeting between the two countries. Their previous encounter was at the 1998 World Cup, where Morocco triumphed 3-0, giving Scotland an added incentive for revenge.

Morocco, meanwhile, made a strong statement in their tournament opener against Brazil. The Atlas Lions took the lead through Ismael Saibari before a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Junior levelled the score.

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While a win on Friday wouldn't be enough to secure their own qualification, it would place them in a commanding position before their final group game against Haiti.

Regarded as potential dark horses, Morocco's quality was evident against the South American giants. Under new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, appointed in March, the team has shifted from the counter-attacking style seen in 2022 to a more possession-focused 4-2-3-1 formation.

This tactical evolution is still in its early stages, leaving some questions about their structure heading into this key match.

After their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, Morocco will be confident of making it two wins from two against Scotland and are considered the favourites for this contest.

Scotland vs Morocco: Team News

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Scotland manager Steve Clarke may doubt Scott McKenna, who is nursing a calf injury. Otherwise, the squad is in good shape, and Clarke may name an unchanged starting eleven from the win over Haiti.

Forwards Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland may be retained despite a quiet opening game, with Scott McTominay and John McGinn anchoring the midfield. Ryan Christie is pushing for a start, but Ben Gannon-Doak is expected to keep his place on the right wing.

Morocco are also likely to field an unchanged side, having reported no new injury concerns following their draw with Brazil. Ismael Saibari, who scored in that match and is reportedly set for a summer move to Bayern Munich, is expected to lead the line again.

The Atlas Lions will also feature star power in the form of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, who are both set to start.

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Scotland vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

Scotland possible starting lineup: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Morocco