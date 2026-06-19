Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Drops Clear AFCON 2027 Message to Benni McCarthy

Victor Wanyama shared his thoughts on Harambee Stars' AFCON 2027 journey under Benni McCarthy.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama believes co-hosting the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be a transformative moment for Kenya, leaving a lasting legacy long after the tournament concludes, as he told Benni McCarthy of his ambitious expectations.

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With the competition, dubbed PAMOJA 2027, set to be co-hosted with East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania, Wanyama is confident the event will drive significant positive change for the sport in his home country.

The 24-team tournament, scheduled from June 19 to July 17, 2027, marks the first time in 51 years that the AFCON finals will be held in East Africa. Wanyama sees this as a pivotal catalyst for football's growth in the region.

Victor Wanyama Explains Impact of Co-Hosting AFCON 2027

“I am really excited to see Kenya host the AFCON because it is a huge opportunity for Kenyan football,” Wanyama told CAFOnline.com.

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“It is a chance for the fans to see international stars right in their own backyard and for anyone who loves football, this is a huge thing.”

Having reached a UEFA Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur and captained Kenya at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Wanyama understands the profound impact of major tournaments.

He emphasised that the benefits extend beyond the fans to the players themselves, who will have the rare privilege of competing in front of a home crowd.

“For the players, it is another opportunity to showcase their talent to the rest of the world," he explained. "There's a certain confidence that comes with playing at home, and this will give them a comfortable platform to express themselves. We will open up Kenyan football to the rest of the world, and this will be the beginning of our improvement.”

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Wanyama expressed his delight that the current generation of players will experience something he never could during his national team career.

He believes the tournament can reshape global perceptions of Kenyan sport, highlighting its football talent alongside its renowned athletics prowess.

“I am glad that these players will get a chance of what we couldn't when we were playing, and it is such opportunities that make a difference," he said. "People majorly know Kenya for athletics, but now we have an opportunity of selling our football and our talent.”

Beyond the on-field action, Wanyama is optimistic about the long-term infrastructural benefits. He pointed to the development of stadiums, training facilities, and transport networks as crucial foundations for the future of Kenyan sports.

“In terms of facilities, hosting AFCON will see us improve our stadia, road networks, training grounds and so many other things," Wanyama noted.

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"For a long time in Kenya, sports has suffered because there haven't been many facilities... Hosting a tournament of this magnitude ensures we construct world-class stuff and this ends up improving the sport.”

Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend Sends Message to Benni McCarthy

As anticipation builds, Wanyama hopes the Harambee Stars will seize the home advantage to make a historic run. The 33-year-old was part of the squad that ended Kenya's 15-year AFCON absence in 2019, securing one victory in Egypt.

“Hopefully the Kenyan national team can use the home advantage to make historic performances," he concluded. "I captained the Kenyan team at our last AFCON, and we won only one match... I am confident, however, that this Kenyan team can do better than us and move into the latter stages.”

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Football star Victor Wanyama has voiced his excitement for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), predicting it will have a transformative impact on Kenya and the wider East African region. Drawing parallels with the African Nations Championship (CHAN), he highlighted the profound effect major tournaments can have on the host nation.

"The excitement among the fans, the attention from the rest of Africa, and the opportunities it created for businesses and young people was incredible," Wanyama stated, reflecting on a previous tournament. "It showed me what football can do when it is brought home."

Wanyama believes that while CHAN was a significant milestone, AFCON 2027 will operate on an entirely different level. "CHAN was a huge step for us, but AFCON 2027 will be on a completely different scale," he explained. "The number of fans, teams, visitors, and the global attention that comes with it will be much bigger."

He expressed strong confidence in the tournament's potential long-term benefits. "If we saw a positive impact with CHAN, then I am confident AFCON will leave an even greater legacy for Kenyan football and for the country as a whole."