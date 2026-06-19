Doha Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Doha Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Doha Diamond League 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

As Doha prepares to host another star-studded Diamond League meeting, here is everything you need to know.

The Khalifa International Stadium, host of the 2019 World Athletics Championships, is set to welcome a star-studded lineup for another evening of elite competition for the Doha Diamond League on Friday, June 19.

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Now, the focus shifts to Doha, where several compelling narratives are poised to unfold. Qatari hero Mutaz Essa Barshim makes his return to the high jump runway where he last won a World title.

In the javelin, a fascinating duel awaits between Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage and Neeraj Chopra, just days after Pathirage surpassed Chopra's personal best.

Steeplechase world leader Soufiane El Bakkali is in action, Cordell Tinch and Jamal Britt renew their rivalry, and Marileidy Paulino will open her Diamond League season.

Barshim Returns to Home Soil

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Mutaz Essa Barshim is set for his 2026 Diamond League debut in front of a home crowd. The Qatari star recently returned to competition on May 19 after a 13-month hiatus due to a foot injury sustained in April 2025.

He marked his comeback by winning gold at the Asian Jumps Championships in Chongqing with a clearance of 2.23m.

Despite settling for bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Barshim made history as the first man to win four Olympic high jump medals.

A three-time World champion, his personal best of 2.43m is the second-highest jump ever recorded, just two centimetres shy of Javier Sotomayor's 1993 world record. The field in Doha also includes Jan Štefela of the Czech Republic, who leads the rest of the entrants with a best of 2.33m.

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Javelin Showdown: Pathirage vs. Chopra

Rumesh Pathirage in action at the 2026 Kip Keino Classic © Kip Keino Classic Media

The men's javelin promises a spectacular head-to-head. Just two weeks ago in Rome, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage unleashed a massive 92.62m throw.

The mark was not only a world lead, but also the eighth-best in history and his first-ever throw over 90 metres. In the process, he shattered a 20-year-old meeting record held by Andreas Thorkildsen.

Lining up against him is Neeraj Chopra, the man he just overtook on the all-time Asian list. Chopra, who became the first Indian man to break the 90-metre barrier at this very meet in May 2025, will be making his 2026 season opener after a period of injury recovery.

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The field is further strengthened by two-time former World champion Anderson Peters (PB 93.07m).

El Bakkali Targets Steeplechase Dominance

Soufiane El Bakkali arrives in Doha as the dominant force in the men's steeplechase. The Moroccan holds the 2026 world lead with a time of 7:57.25 and is looking to continue his reign after being narrowly beaten by Geordie Beamish at the 2025 World Championships.

El Bakkali, a two-time Olympic and two-time World champion, has often spoken of the strong support he receives from the Moroccan diaspora in Doha, calling it a "second home."

He will face a formidable field that includes 2023 Diamond League champion Simon Kiprop Koech, Amos Serem, and Abrham Sime, part of a deep lineup where nine athletes have personal bests under 8:09.

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The seventh stop of the 2026 Diamond League circuit promises a thrilling spectacle in Doha, with reigning Olympic and World champions ready to battle across multiple disciplines. From high-stakes hurdles to dominant distance running, the event is packed with must-see matchups.

Tinch and Britt Set for 110m Hurdles Rematch

The men's 110m hurdles features a compelling rivalry between Cordell Tinch and Jamal Britt. Tinch, who sensationally ended Grant Holloway's six-year dominance by winning the World title in Tokyo, is a formidable force. His personal best of 12.87 seconds, set in May 2025, ranks him as the fifth-fastest man in history.

However, it was Britt who got the better of him in their recent clash in Shanghai, where Tinch finished second with a time of 13.10.

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Britt has been in blistering form, recently clocking a personal best of 12.99 seconds at the LA Grand Prix. The field is further strengthened by the presence of Just Kwaou-Mathey, Asier Martínez, Enrique Llopis, and Kendry Menéndez, ensuring a highly competitive race.

Olympic Champion Paulino Opens Her Season

Marileidy Paulino, the Dominican Republic's first-ever female Olympic gold medalist, will make her season debut in the 400m.

Paulino stormed to victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking time of 48.17 seconds. She improved on that a year later in Tokyo, running a stunning 47.98 for a silver medal behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, becoming the third-fastest woman ever over the distance.

With McLaughlin-Levrone absent this season, Paulino is the clear favourite. Her closest competitor on paper is Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka, who holds a personal best of 48.90. Cuba's Roxana Gómez and Martina Weil are also expected to challenge for top spots.

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The action doesn't stop there. The women's 800m will see 2025 World Indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso take on 2019 World champion Halimah Nakaayi and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist Tsige Duguma.

In the sprints, the men's 200m features Cuban record holder Reynier Mena (19.63) alongside Alexander Ogando and Kyree King. The women's 100m is led by Kemba Nelson, who boasts a personal best of 10.88 seconds.

Doha Diamond League 2026: Schedule (EAT)

17:40 - Triple Jump Women Final

19:02 - Pole Vault Men Final

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19:26 - Triple Jump Men Final

20:04 - 400m Hurdles Women Final

20:10 - High Jump Men Final

20:13 - 110m Hurdles Men Final

20:24 - 100m Women Final

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20:36 - 800m Women Final

20:44 - Javelin Throw Men Final

20:47 - 5000m Women Final

21:10 - 200m Men Final

21:20 - 1500m Women Final

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21:35 - 400m Women Final

21:45 - 3000m Steeplechase Men Final

Diamond League Doha: Where to Watch

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League season is being broadcast in more than 170 countries and territories through a combination of television and streaming platforms, ensuring extensive global coverage of the series.

Fans in East Africa can follow the action live on SuperSport Africa 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3. Viewers in other regions are advised to check their local broadcasters and listings for coverage details specific to their territory.