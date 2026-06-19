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Gor Mahia Explore Major Deal with German-Based Firm Ahead of New Season

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:29 - 19 June 2026
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Gor Mahia Explore Major Deal with German-Based Firm Ahead of New Season
Gor Mahia Explore Major Deal with German-Based Firm Ahead of New Season Image source: Eliud Owalo
Gor Mahia are in talks over a potential German partnership aimed at strengthening the club ahead of the 2026/27 season and their continental return.
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Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are in discussions for a strategic partnership with ONEflow Sports, a German-based sports and logistics company, as they ramp up preparations for the 2026/27 season.

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This move follows the club's recent KSh 30 million sponsorship deal with paint manufacturer Plascon Kenya, signalling a concerted effort to strengthen its financial and operational base ahead of a return to continental competition.

The potential collaboration was announced by Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo on his official Facebook page after a meeting between the club's leadership and representatives from the German firm.

Eliud Owalo Expounds on Partnership Talks With ONEflow Sports

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"I have this evening led Gor Mahia management in a meeting with ONEflow Sports, a subsidiary of logistics conglomerate ONEflow GmbH of Stuttgart, Germany," Owalo stated. "We explored possible areas of collaboration and partnership."

According to Owalo, the ONEflow delegation featured Director of ONEflow Sports Jesper Larsen, Head of Academy Berni Petersen, Head Coach Miguel de Souza, and East Africa Regional Director Ben Leed.

Representing Gor Mahia were Chairman Ambrose Rachier, Secretary General Nick Arum, and Treasurer Gerphas Okuku.

Owalo emphasised the critical role of such international alliances as the record Kenyan champions gear up for the CAF Champions League. "Strategic partnerships are imperative ahead of the CAF Champions League," he added.

This development is another positive step for Gor Mahia, who are aiming to make a significant impact both domestically and in Africa's premier club tournament.

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Gor Mahia secured their spot in the CAF Champions League by winning their record-extending 22nd FKF Premier League title in the recently concluded 2025/26 season.

The victory re-established their dominance in Kenyan football and marked their return to the continental stage after missing the 2025/26 tournament due to a trophyless 2024/25 season.

As Gor Mahia continue to rebuild and strengthen their foundations ahead of the 2026/27 season, the proposed partnership with ONEflow Sports is a move in the right direction.

With renewed financial backing and a return to the continental stage, Gor Mahia are positioning themselves for a more competitive and structured future both at home and on the African stage.

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