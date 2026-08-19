Sandra Felis and Kyumbe Munguti Lead Hunt for Ksh500,000 Prize at Belgut Half Marathon

The two are among over 5,000 who will be challenging for top honours as organisers look to raise funds to educate bright, needy, orphaned and vulnerable students in Belgut.

More than 5,000 runners are expected to descend on Belgut in Kericho County on Sunday, August 23, for the 2026 edition of the Belgut Half Marathon.

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As thousands of runners take to the roads against the backdrop of Kericho’s famous tea plantations, the 2026 Belgut Half Marathon promises not only fast times and fierce competition, but also a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

The race, founded by Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech, combines elite athletics with a noble cause, raising funds for bursaries and educational scholarships for bright, needy, orphaned and vulnerable students.

The 21km race carries a top prize of KSh500,000, with cash awards extending to the 10th position in both the men’s and women’s categories. Participants will compete in three categories: the 21km half marathon, 10km race and 5km community fun run.

Koech, an athletic enthusiast and the event’s patron, said beyond the competition, the Belgut Half Marathon is designed to use the power of athletics to transform lives through education.

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Elite Athletes to Grace Belgut Race

“Set in the highlands of Kericho County, Belgut Constituency is home to some of the most beautiful tea plantations in the world. The rolling green hills and crisp mountain air make it a perfect setting for a world-class marathon,” said Koech.

“It is more than a run, it is a movement to support needy, orphaned and vulnerable children through education at the Starehe Boys’ and Girls’ Centre and across the constituency.”

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The 10km category will also offer an attractive purse, with the winner taking home KSh100,000, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive KSh75,000 and KSh50,000, respectively.

The event has already attracted a strong field of elite athletes, with Sandra Felis Chebet, Diana Chekemoi, Miriam Chebet, Edwin Bett, Leonard Barsoton and Kyumbe Munguti among the runners registered to compete.

The 2025 edition was won by Nicholas Kimeli, who claimed the men’s 21km title ahead of Justus Kiprop of Iten, with Wesley Yego finishing third. Aisha Cheptengeny emerged victorious in the women’s 21km race.