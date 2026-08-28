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Samuel Kapen: Gor Mahia Forward Goes Under the Knife as Recovery Period is Revealed

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:52 - 28 August 2026
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Gor Mahia forward Samuel Kapen has undergone surgery. Image: Gor Mahia
The former Nairobi City Stars winger will be out for a long period after surgery on a nasty injury sustained at Kagame Cup.
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Gor Mahia forward Samuel Kapen has finally undergone surgery following a nasty injury suffered during the CECAFA Kagame Cup last month.

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Kapen sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) damage on his knee as well as an issue affecting the bone and a tear to the meniscus.

It was a delicate situation that has been managed carefully by the club’s medical team as it scheduled the required surgery to address the injuries.

On Friday, the club confirmed that the former Nairobi City Stars winger has finally gone under the knife and will now begin his long journey to recovery with his expected return being next year.

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Gor Mahia Provide Kapen Injury Update

“Kapen has successfully undergone surgery following the injury he sustained at the CECAFA tournament in Rwanda; the recovery period is expected to keep him out of action for at least six months. He was in stable condition when TM, Phillemon Otieno visited him,” Gor Mahia stated via a social media post.

Kapen has been at Gor Mahia since 2024 and was entering his third season at the club before the setback struck.

Given how long it will take to heal, added to rehabilitation, Kapen will miss a huge chunk of the 2026-27 season and could only be available for the final few weeks of the campaign assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery.

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The winger is among injured players at Gor Mahia, the others being defender Sylvester Owino, who is working his way back from a muscle injury also sustained at the Kagame Cup tournament, as well as striker Felix Oluoch, who remains on the recovery path after undergoing ACL surgery early this year.

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