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Pitso Mosimane’s Multi-Million Demands Stalling Bafana Bafana Contract Talks

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:12 - 28 August 2026
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Pitso Mosimane is poised to become the next Bafana coach. Image: Imago
The veteran coach is SAFA’s primary target for the South Africa national team job but he is holding out for much more than his widely reported salary offer.
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Negotiations between the South African Football Association (SAFA) and prospective head coach Pitso Mosimane have reportedly hit a snag over the coach's demands for personal commercial rights.

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Mosimane is reportedly seeking compensation linked to SAFA's major sponsors, including Standard Bank and apparel partner Adidas, whenever he appears in official Bafana Bafana gear. This request has been met with firm resistance from the association.

According to Sportswire, SAFA officials are concerned that agreeing to such terms would set a difficult precedent, potentially leading to similar demands from players called up to the national team. The practice of a coach demanding a cut from association sponsors is virtually unheard of in South African football.

Pitso Mosimane. Image: Imago
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While common in elite European football—as seen in deals for stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo—such arrangements are new territory for SAFA. However, Mosimane's camp holds considerable leverage as South Africa's most successful coach, boasting three CAF Champions League titles.

Despite the impasse over image rights, sources indicate that the broader contract is approximately 90 percent finalised. It remains to be seen if SAFA will concede on this key point to secure their top candidate.

Broos, Mosimane Salary Disparity

The financial aspects of the negotiations became public during a SAFA briefing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tuesday. SAFA Vice-President Linda Zwane revealed that an initial annual salary offer of R5 million was rejected by Mosimane. The SAFA National Executive Committee (NEC) then approved a revised offer of R10 million per year.

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Pitso Mosimane is close to becoming Bafana coach. Image: Imago

This figure, however, is still significantly less than the R16.8 million annual package earned by outgoing coach Hugo Broos. Broos, who began his tenure in May 2021 on an R8 million salary, saw his earnings increase through performance bonuses after guiding Bafana Bafana to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications.

His successful spell included a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON—the nation's first podium finish in 22 years—and culminated in leading the team to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following the tournament, Broos chose to step down, citing the demands of a 55-year career in football. SAFA's attempt to persuade him to stay for another year was unsuccessful, as the Belgian manager prioritised spending time with his family.

With Broos's departure, SAFA identified Mosimane as the ideal successor. Although initial talks revealed significant gaps in financial and structural expectations, both parties are now reportedly close to an agreement.

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