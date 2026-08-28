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Sha'Carri Richardson Admits She Was Hurt After Zurich Setback Against Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:41 - 28 August 2026
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Sha'Carri Richardson Admits She Was Hurt After Zurich Setback Against Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Sha'Carri Richardson Admits She Was Hurt After Zurich Setback Against Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Sha’Carri Richardson has opened up about her disappointment after finishing third behind Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in Zurich, but remains determined to bounce back in Brussels.
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American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson has admitted to feeling deeply hurt by her performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League meeting, but the reigning world champion insists she is far from giving up as the track season reaches its climax.

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Facing off against a world-class field at the Letzigrund, Sha’Carri Richardson crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 10.97 seconds. The race saw Olympic champion Julien Alfred storm to victory in a photo finish alongside Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, both clocking 10.70 seconds.

While Richardson managed to hold off Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.98) and Great Britain’s Amy Hunt (11.04) to secure a podium spot, the time and execution fell far short of her high personal standards.

Sha’Carri Richardson Empathises with Disappointed Fans

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Taking to social media hours after the race in Zürich, Sha’Carri Richardson engaged directly with fans who expressed heartbreak over the result.

When one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter) expressing emotional pain over the race outcome, Richardson candidly validated the feeling while reaffirming her resilience.

"I am (hurt) too, trust me! However, I’m not giving up, and I’m moving forward for sure !! I always appreciate my fans that always support no matter what! Next Stop: Brussels!" Richardson posted.

Responding to another fan who advised her to focus on executing her signature top-end speed rather than obsessing over start mechanics, the US national champion fully agreed with the technical assessment.

"I agree a 1000%. Thank you for acknowledging the real! Another chance in Brussels! Next stop: Brussels!" she added.

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Inconsistent Execution Following Lausanne and Domestic Highs

Sha’Carri Richardson’s third-place outing in Zürich highlights a challenging European swing following her earlier success on domestic soil. After capturing her third national 100m title at the USATF Outdoor Championships in a season-best 10.77 seconds, her form in Europe has seen mixed execution over the final 40 meters.

Her performance in Lausanne earlier in the circuit saw similar technical struggles out of the blocks, forcing her to play catch-up against early-starting rivals.

While her closing acceleration remains among the most dangerous in global sprinting, tiny errors in drive phase mechanics at the Diamond League level have left her battling for third rather than fighting for the win against early pace-setters like Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden.

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Despite the disappointment in Switzerland, Richardson's mindset remains firmly locked on redemption. With the Diamond League final in Brussels fast approaching, the 26-year-old sprint star has one final opportunity to close out her season on a high note on the global stage.

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