Emmanuel Wanyonyi Reveals His Big Targets After Stunning World Lead in Zurich

The Olympic champion is now focused on defending his crown in Brussels before turning his attention to the World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

Reigning Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has set his sights on the World Athletics Ultimate Championships and the Diamond League final in Brussels after another impressive run on the circuit.

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi is coming off a stunning performance at the Diamond League Meeting in Zurich, where he clocked a world-leading 1:41.76.

The Kenyan star had also showcased his form in Lausanne, winning the Diamond League Meeting in 1:42.19 as he continued to build momentum ahead of the season’s biggest showdowns.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi: This Race Has Given Me a Lot of Confidence

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi said he was encouraged by his performance in Zurich, particularly after experiencing some discomfort before the race.

The reigning world champion explained that he had not been feeling completely well physically in the build-up to the event, but was grateful that he was still able to produce a strong performance when it mattered.

He said the conditions on the day worked in his favour, with the atmosphere inside the stadium also giving him an extra boost as he took on a highly competitive field.

Wanyonyi said the Zurich outing has given him renewed confidence in his physical condition and reminded him that he remains capable of competing for victory against the world’s best 800m runners.

“The race was good. The crowd is amazing. The weather conditions were good. But let me thank God because before I started the race, I felt my stomach was not good. But I managed to run well. I think now my body is coming up,” Emmanuel Wanyonyi said.

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“I want to stay focused because this race has shown me that I'm still there, I'm still moving, I'm still capable of winning World Ultimate and Brussels. So, let me think first about Brussels, then Ultimate.”

Emmanuel Wanyonyi acknowledged that the expectations surrounding him have increased, particularly after his recent performances and as he prepares to compete in the Diamond League final.

However, he said he is prepared to embrace those expectations rather than allow them to affect his performance. He explained that his immediate attention is on the Brussels final, where he intends to work closely with his coach to develop the right race strategy and ensure he approaches the event with a clear tactical plan.