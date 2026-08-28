Scottish Giants Find Potential Answer to the Victor Wanyama Void After 12 Years

Celtic could finally be closing in on a solution to the long-standing midfield void left by Victor Wanyama.

Celtic are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign a new defensive midfielder following their shocking Champions League exit, with Torino’s Gvidas Gineitis emerging as a key target.

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The Scottish champions were eliminated from the competition after a dramatic 5-1 away defeat to LASK on Tuesday night, losing the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Celtic had entered the second leg with a commanding 3-0 lead and appeared to have secured their progression when they scored again after 23 minutes to make it 4-0 on aggregate.

However, a remarkable comeback from the Austrian side saw the score level at 4-4 after a 91st-minute equaliser, forcing the match into extra time. Samuel Adeniran then scored in the 109th minute to complete the turnaround and send Celtic crashing out.

Celtic Turn to Torino Midfielder

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The shocking defeat has intensified calls for reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes, particularly in midfield.

According to Sky Sports journalist Luca Bendoni, Celtic have registered their interest in Lithuanian international Gvidas Gineitis.

Further reports suggest the club is now set to accelerate its pursuit of the 20-year-old midfielder as they look to strengthen an area that has increasingly become a priority.

Gineitis Fits the Number Six Profile

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Standing at 6'3, Gineitis primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, precisely the type of player Celtic have been searching for.

The Torino midfielder has also highlighted his willingness to adapt to different positions, although he has made clear where he feels most comfortable.

“In modern football, you have to be able to play any role. Last season I had to play as an attacking midfielder. I'm just ready and if the coach tells me to play as an attacking midfielder, I'll play there. The ability to adapt is a big part of modern football. I can play between winger and attacking midfielder. Do I have any preferences? I prefer to be a defensive midfielder,” Gineitis previously said.

The Victor Wanyama Void Celtic Never Truly Filled

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The search for a specialist defensive midfielder is not a new problem at Celtic.

Journalist Stephen McGowan noted that the club has been looking for a genuine number six for more than a decade, dating back to the departure of Kenyan international Victor Wanyama for Southampton in 2013.

Wanyama became a dominant presence during his time at Celtic, combining physical strength with defensive discipline and an ability to control the midfield.

His departure left a significant void, and Celtic have struggled to find a long-term successor who offers the same combination of size, defensive ability and midfield authority.

Gineitis’ imposing physical presence, versatility and preference for a holding role make him an intriguing candidate to address that long-standing weakness.

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At just 20, the Lithuanian would also represent a potential long-term investment for Celtic rather than simply a short-term solution.