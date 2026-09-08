Samuel Asati: How the Rugby Star Defied the Odds to Realise His Dream of Playing for Kenya Sevens Image source: Handout

Samuel Asati: How the Rugby Star Defied the Odds to Realise His Dream of Playing for Kenya Sevens Image source: Handout

Samuel Asati: How the Rugby Star Defied the Odds to Realise His Dream of Playing for Kenya Sevens

Samuel Asati’s rise from a Muthaiga schoolboy to a KCB star and Kenya Sevens player is a story of determination, growth and chasing a childhood dream.

At 5’6” and 75kg, Samuel Asati may be small by rugby standards, but his speed, quick thinking and skills have made him a standout scrum-half.

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“When I was a kid watching rugby, at first, I didn't know if I could make it. Because those guys were huge,” says Asati.

Nicknamed “TinTin”, Asati was born in Kisii County in 1999 and grew up near Karura Forest in Nairobi, where his mother worked.

“I'm the last born in family of four boys. None of my siblings are sportspeople. As a child I had a need for adrenaline, rough sports. Football was too normal for me. So, I tried cricket first then settled on rugby when it was introduced at Muthaiga Primary School.”

Building His Career at KCB

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Asati began playing rugby in Class Six with Shamas Rugby Foundation in 2012 before moving to Northern Suburbs RFC and eventually KCB Rugby.

A KCB youth coach assigned him the scrum-half position, which he has made his own at school, club and international level.

After high school, he joined KCB's second team in the Eric Shirley Shield before progressing to the Kenya Cup side and national teams.

“I believe one thing that has made me stand out is I've had quite a good transition. Played in the age grade, went to the KCB team two side, transitioned to the KCB Rugby Kenya Cup side, then to the national teams, I've had quite a good development. I've never missed any step,” Asati shares what he believes is the secret to his success.

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He has spent 14 years with KCB Rugby, including nine as a professional player. “KCB is one of the clubs that takes care of their players quite well. Both when they are healthy and playing or when they get injured and need surgery and rehabilitation. Being part of the KCB Rugby team, you wear the jersey with pride. And remember whenever much is given to you, much is expected from you,” a proud Asati explains.

Asati's international journey began with the Kenya Under-16 team in 2014 before he played for Chipu in 2018. He was vice-captain when Kenya defeated Namibia 21-18 in the 2019 Barthes Cup final.

That same year, he made his Kenya Simbas debut against Zambia in the Victoria Cup. But his biggest childhood dream was to play for Kenya Sevens.

“Any kid growing up who plays rugby, what was shown on the magazine was Kenya Sevens. So, I used to look up to Michael “Two Jumps” Wanjala who was the Kenya 7s number nine. My dream was always to play for Kenya Sevens.”

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That dream came true in 2023 when he was called up to Shujaa under coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua. “I don't know why but things have just worked out for me because I just move step by step, I find myself just growing. When I got called into Kenya Sevens. I didn't know I'll be a starter in the team, and after I got called into the team, I've started all the matches till now for the national side.”

Rugby, Education and Life Abroad

Away from rugby, Asati is pursuing a second bachelor's degree in Business and Information Technology at KCA University after previously studying Real Estate Management at Mount Kenya University.

“The first degree was for the parents. I am doing my degree now,” is how Asati explains his decision to return to university.

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He also believes young players should prioritise education because rugby in Kenya remains largely semi-professional or amateur.

In 2026, Asati expanded his experience by playing for Delhi Redz in India's Rugby Premier League, competing alongside international players.