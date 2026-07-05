Collins Injera Leads the Charge as Kenyan Rugby Legends Silence Uganda to Retain SportPesa Legends Cup
Kenya Sevens great Collins Injera led the charge as Kenya Rugby Legends successfully defended their SportPesa Legends Cup title in Uganda.
The Injera-led Kenyan side overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Uganda Legends 17-10 in the return fixture in Kampala and secure a 32-26 aggregate win.
The result completes a dramatic turnaround for Team Kenya, who had suffered a narrow 16-15 defeat in the first leg in Nairobi, a defeat that snapped their six-match unbeaten run against their East African rivals.
Injera got Kenya off the mark early, capitalising on space in the Ugandan defence for the game's opening try, though the conversion drifted away.
Sudi, Mukidza and Owuor Burry Uganda
Uganda found their way onto the board through a penalty midway through the first half, but Kenya answered right on the stroke of half-time when Victor Sudi crossed the line for the second try, sending the visitors into the break with a seven-point cushion.
The second half turned into an arm-wrestle, with both sides squandering penalty opportunities before Kenya made the breakthrough that mattered: Tony Owuor's try in the 64th minute, converted by Darwin Mukidza, stretched the lead to 17-3.
Uganda hit back through Robert Aziku to close within seven points and twice went looking for a match-turning try from close-range scrums rather than kickable penalties, but Kenya's defence held its line each time, closing out a hard-fought 17-10 win and a 32-26 aggregate triumph.
The SportPesa Legends Cup, launched in 2023, brings together former rugby greats from Kenya and Uganda in an annual two-leg exhibition series, celebrating the sport's history in East Africa while inspiring the next generation of players.
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