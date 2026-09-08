Clap Back at Jakob Ingebrigtsen? Josh Kerr Makes Defiant Statement Ahead of Ultimate Championship

The British runner has appeared to fire back at the Norwegian just a few days ahead of a potential showdown at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The simmering rivalry between middle-distance runners Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to boil over once again.

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The two stars, who haven't faced each other since the 2024 Zurich Diamond League, are on a collision course for the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Their last major championship encounter was at the Paris Olympics, where American Cole Hocker delivered a stunning upset to claim 1500m gold, leaving Kerr with silver and Ingebrigtsen in a disappointing fourth place. Now, two years later, a fresh war of words has erupted before they even step on the starting line.

On September 6, Kerr appeared to issue a pointed, non-verbal response to recent criticism from Ingebrigtsen. The British world record holder posted a training video on Instagram, prominently featuring his GPS watch. The post's thumbnail displayed blistering splits of 11.03, 24.05, 36.23, and 48.41 seconds. The caption was brief but potent: "I’ll see you September 13th. 1500m up NEXT."

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While Kerr didn't name Ingebrigtsen, the timing was unmistakable. The post came just days after the Norwegian star publicly questioned Kerr's decision to skip the European Championships.

A Season of Records and Absences

Kerr has adopted a selective racing schedule in 2026, but his limited appearances have been explosive. He made headlines at the London Diamond League on July 18, shattering the mile world record with a time of 3:42.66. He followed that up with a victory in the men's mile at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, clocking 3:54.12.

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However, Kerr chose to sit out the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, which ran from August 10-16. His absence from the 1500m event, eventually won by Stefan Nillessen of the Netherlands, became a major talking point, especially with Ingebrigtsen competing in Birmingham.

The Norwegian, making his own return to major competition after an 11-month layoff due to an Achilles injury, opted for the 5000m. He successfully defended his European title with a time of 13:15.29. After the race, when asked by the BBC if he was disappointed by Kerr's absence, Ingebrigtsen was blunt. "Very," he stated. "I think a lot of people should be, because that is what championships are all about."

"We have these championships for a reason, and that is for the best athletes to compete," Ingebrigtsen elaborated. "That is the whole point. So I definitely think it is ruining the sport if we are not participating."

With the World Athletics Ultimate Championship just days away, Kerr has let his running do the talking. The stage is now set in Budapest for what could be the next explosive chapter in one of middle-distance running's most compelling rivalries.

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However, reports from Norway suggest Ingebrigtsen will skip the 1500m in Budapest and only focus on 5000m which could deny fans an opportunity to watch the rivalry again.

A Rivalry Forged in Budapest

The feud between Kerr and Ingebrigtsen ignited at the 2023 World Championships, also held in Budapest. Ingebrigtsen entered the 1500m final as the reigning Olympic champion and heavy favourite. But in a stunning finish, Kerr surged past him to claim gold in 3:29.38, just 0.27 seconds ahead of the Norwegian.

Ingebrigtsen was less than gracious in defeat. "If I hadn’t run in the final, he would probably have won," he remarked, dismissing Kerr as "just the next guy."

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Kerr refused to be slighted. "He can be disrespectful to me, that’s fine," the new world champion retorted. "I still have the World Championship gold medal and I’m going to be the world champion for the next two years regardless of his comments."

The rivalry escalated from there, with Ingebrigtsen repeatedly downplaying Kerr's abilities, at one point boasting he could beat the Brit "blindfolded." Kerr, in turn, criticized the Norwegian's race tactics and character, stating in January 2024 that Ingebrigtsen had "flaws on the track and in the manners realm."

Their next major showdown at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic's Bowerman Mile was highly anticipated, and Kerr once again emerged victorious, adding another layer to their intense and personal battle for supremacy.

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