Asbel Kiprop: Three-Time World Champion Breaks Silence After Shocking Drugging and Robbery Incident

Asbel Kiprop has given a detailed account of events that left him shaken after a night out in Kapseret.

Police in Uasin Gishu County are investigating an incident where three-time 1500m world champion Asbel Kiprop was drugged and robbed of a significant sum of money at a club in Kapseret over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kiprop, who also serves as a Chief Inspector of Police, reported that he was conned by a woman he met while watching football matches on Friday afternoon.

According to Kapseret Police Commander Sephania Kamoren, the two shared drinks before moving to a nearby guest house, where the athlete was later found drugged.

DCI Takes Over Investigation

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement recorded on Saturday, Kiprop detailed the events leading to the robbery. Kamoren praised the former athlete for his courage in coming forward, highlighting the importance of his story as a cautionary tale.

"I want to thank officer Asbel Kiprop for highlighting this as a formative message to some of us," Kamoren stated, as quoted by The Standard.

"It’s not easy for a person of that calibre to come out and reveal such a shameful incident. His message creates awareness for the youth, that they should be mindful of their lives."

The police commander confirmed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over the case. He also noted that Kiprop was advised to contact Safaricom to trace the stolen funds, which were transferred via M-Pesa.

"Kiprop has already reported his claims to Safaricom to trace the movement of his money," Kamoren added. "We are doing everything possible to catch her as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kiprop recounted the encounter, explaining that he invited the woman to join him after noticing her sitting alone.

"She looked smart, dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and green trousers; she was truly beautiful, and I told myself this is my choice," he said.

Kiprop explained that his memory of the night is hazy. "I cannot say what exactly happened; all I remember is that we got tired, bought some snacks, and left for a nearby guest house around 4:12 a.m. on Saturday. The next thing I knew, I woke up alone in the room at around 3 p.m.," he recalled.

Upon regaining consciousness, he discovered that he had lost KSh 8,000 in cash and KSh 35,000 from his mobile money account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feeling weak and vomiting, Kiprop sought treatment at Elgon View Hospital before reporting the incident to Langas Police Station.