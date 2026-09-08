AFCON 2027: Samia Suluhu Stadium Enters Final Phase as Tanzania Announces Major Infrastructure Progress

Tanzania's preparations for AFCON 2027 are gathering pace, with the Samia Suluhu Stadium among the key projects nearing completion.

With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Tanzania is entering the final stages of preparation for its co-hosting duties alongside Kenya and Uganda.

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Major construction on stadiums, training grounds, and supporting infrastructure is nearing completion, positioning the nation ahead of schedule for the tournament set to run from June 19 to July 18, 2027.

Tanzania is focused on using the remaining time not for last-minute construction, but for testing facilities and finalising technical requirements.

This proactive approach has earned praise, with a Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection earlier this year noting that Tanzania was the most structurally advanced of the three host nations.

While the progress is promising, several venues still require technical and operational upgrades to achieve full compliance. The current challenge is to translate construction milestones into complete tournament readiness.

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New Samia Suluhu Stadium Nears Completion

Central to Tanzania's preparations is the new 30,000-seat Samia Suluhu Stadium in Olmoti, a flagship project for the tournament.

Construction has reached an advanced stage, with government figures indicating the stadium is 88 per cent complete, while a dedicated training ground within the complex has surpassed the 60 per cent mark.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla stated that the stadium is on track for completion by the end of August. This timeline provides a crucial window for testing and final preparations.

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The project also includes upgrading access roads and surrounding infrastructure to ensure smooth movement for teams, officials, and fans.

Boniface Tamba, the Director of Sports Development, emphasised that these efforts represent a long-term investment in the country's sporting future.

"We are not preparing only for the matches. We are preparing facilities that will remain useful to Tanzanian sport after AFCON 2027," Tamba said, as quoted by The Citizen.

He expressed confidence that all required facilities will be ready well before the tournament begins, allowing authorities to secure necessary certifications and address any final observations from CAF.

"The important thing is that we have time to complete the remaining works and then test the facilities. We do not want to wait until the last minute," he added, highlighting the critical role of high-quality training grounds for participating teams.

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Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Undergoes Major Refurbishment

In Dar es Salaam, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the nation's largest football venue, remains a cornerstone of Tanzania's AFCON strategy.

The stadium has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation to meet CAF standards, with the overall program reported to be 95 per cent complete.

A significant recent project has been the complete reconstruction of the playing surface. The old pitch was removed to install a new, modern system with improved drainage that meets international standards. As of August, this pitch rehabilitation was reported to be over 50 per cent finished.

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Previously, CAF had identified several areas for improvement at the venue, including lighting, backup power, hospitality areas, and safety systems.

With ample time remaining, authorities are positioned to complete these technical works and conduct thorough testing before CAF's final inspections.

Zanzibar is making significant strides in its preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the new Fumba Stadium now 81 per cent complete. The project is a cornerstone of the island's ambitious Fumba sports and tourism development plan.

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is investing approximately $150 million in the initial phase of the Zanzibar AFCON Sports Complex, which includes the Fumba Stadium.

The venue, being built by Turkey's Orkun Group, is designed to hold around 36,500 spectators and represents one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Zanzibar's history.

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Dr. Riziki Pembe Juma, Zanzibar's Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, confirmed the advanced stage of construction, noting that the project is on track for a December completion date. This timeline allows ample time for testing and operational readiness before the tournament.

"Construction of Fumba Stadium is currently at a very good stage, and we believe that by December, the stadium will have been fully completed and ready for use," Dr. Riziki stated. "Construction workers are on site, and all the required construction materials are in place."

She added that current work is focused on installing the roof, starting with the VVIP section. The minister reiterated the government's commitment under President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, highlighting that the project is progressing satisfactorily.

Beyond the main stadium, the complex will feature two outdoor pitches, each with a capacity for 5,000 fans. Surrounding infrastructure, such as training facilities and access roads, is also being upgraded to support the event.

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This development underscores Zanzibar's strategy to leverage AFCON 2027 as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism.

Upgrades to Other Key Venues

In addition to the new construction, the New Amaan Complex is also a vital part of Zanzibar's AFCON plans. The existing venue is undergoing upgrades, particularly to its playing surface.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has asked for a decision on whether New Amaan will serve as a competition stadium or a dedicated training facility.

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Should it be designated a competition venue, further architectural and operational enhancements will be necessary.

Regardless of its final role, the New Amaan Complex is set to be a valuable asset for Zanzibar's football development long after the 2027 tournament concludes.