USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium

Belgium ended the United States' World Cup campaign with a dominant performance to book a place in the quarterfinals.

The United States' World Cup journey has come to an end after a decisive 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16. Despite playing on familiar turf and welcoming back striker Folarin Balogun, the Americans were unable to overcome a clinical Belgian side.

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The highly anticipated match took place Monday at Seattle Stadium, a venue where the Stars and Stripes had previously been undefeated. However, the Red Devils quickly spoiled that perfect record, ending the American campaign.

USA vs Belgium: Full Match Report

Belgium drew first blood just nine minutes into the match. Capitalising on a defensive error inside the box, Charles De Ketelaere redirected a centering pass to give his team an early 1-0 lead. The goal was the young prodigy's first goal of the tournament.

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The US found a lifeline in the 29th minute, earning a penalty kick. Malik Tillman stepped up, and his shot deflected off the wall and into the back of the net, levelling the score and marking his second goal of the World Cup.

The deadlock was short-lived. A mere 51 seconds later, Belgium struck again. In the 32nd minute, De Ketelaere rose to meet a cross, heading the ball home for his second goal of the night and restoring Belgium's lead at 2-1. The situation worsened for the U.S. when Weston McKennie received a yellow card in the 35th minute.

American hopes took another blow early in the second half. In the 51st minute, star player Christian Pulisic went down with an apparent injury following a collision. After attempting to play on, he was substituted in the 58th minute.

Belgium's relentless pressure continued to pay dividends. A costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese in the 57th minute proved fatal.

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Freese came out of his box to clear a ball but missed his kick, allowing Hans Vanaken to seize the opportunity and extend Belgium's lead to 3-1.