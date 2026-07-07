World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:28 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium
USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium
Belgium ended the United States' World Cup campaign with a dominant performance to book a place in the quarterfinals.
Advertisement

The United States' World Cup journey has come to an end after a decisive 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16. Despite playing on familiar turf and welcoming back striker Folarin Balogun, the Americans were unable to overcome a clinical Belgian side.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated match took place Monday at Seattle Stadium, a venue where the Stars and Stripes had previously been undefeated. However, the Red Devils quickly spoiled that perfect record, ending the American campaign.

USA vs Belgium: Full Match Report

Belgium drew first blood just nine minutes into the match. Capitalising on a defensive error inside the box, Charles De Ketelaere redirected a centering pass to give his team an early 1-0 lead. The goal was the young prodigy's first goal of the tournament.

Advertisement

The US found a lifeline in the 29th minute, earning a penalty kick. Malik Tillman stepped up, and his shot deflected off the wall and into the back of the net, levelling the score and marking his second goal of the World Cup.

The deadlock was short-lived. A mere 51 seconds later, Belgium struck again. In the 32nd minute, De Ketelaere rose to meet a cross, heading the ball home for his second goal of the night and restoring Belgium's lead at 2-1. The situation worsened for the U.S. when Weston McKennie received a yellow card in the 35th minute.

American hopes took another blow early in the second half. In the 51st minute, star player Christian Pulisic went down with an apparent injury following a collision. After attempting to play on, he was substituted in the 58th minute.

Belgium's relentless pressure continued to pay dividends. A costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese in the 57th minute proved fatal.

Advertisement

Freese came out of his box to clear a ball but missed his kick, allowing Hans Vanaken to seize the opportunity and extend Belgium's lead to 3-1.

Romelu Lukaku delivered the final blow in stoppage time, sealing the 4-1 victory for the Red Devils and officially eliminating the United States from the tournament. With the win, Belgium advances to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face Spain on Friday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Gor Mahia Confirm Departure of Long-Serving Goalkeeper After Seven Years
Football
07.07.2026
Gor Mahia Confirm Departure of Long-Serving Goalkeeper After Seven Years
Benni McCarthy Misses Out as Orlando Pirates Legend Picks Dream Bafana Bafana Coaching Team
Football
07.07.2026
Benni McCarthy Misses Out as Orlando Pirates Legend Picks Dream Bafana Bafana Coaching Team
Harambee Starlets Coach Reveals Pending Allowances as She Sends Special Request to President Ruto
Football
07.07.2026
Harambee Starlets Coach Reveals Pending Allowances as She Sends Special Request to President Ruto
Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Lionel Messi's Next World Cup Hurdle
Football
07.07.2026
Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Lionel Messi's Next World Cup Hurdle
USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium
Football
07.07.2026
USA Crash Out of World Cup Following 4-1 Loss to Belgium
Cristiano Ronaldo Historic Final World Cup Ends in Tears as Portugal Fall to Spain
Football
07.07.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo's Historic Final World Cup Ends in Tears as Portugal Fall to Spain: 'I'm Sad'