Report: Arsenal Suffer Vinicius Jr Transfer Blow as Real Madrid Star Makes Contract Decision

The Gunners have been dealt another setback after a major transfer target made his intentions clear.

Arsenal's search for a high-profile forward this summer has suffered a significant setback, with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. reportedly set to reject a potential move to the Emirates in favour of a new contract.

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The Gunners are actively seeking a top-tier attacker after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who joined London rivals Chelsea.

With the departure of Leandro Trossard to Turkish club Beşiktaş, Arsenal have already brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34 million but remain keen on adding a more established name to their frontline.

Several names have been linked with the club, including Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, who has turned down a new deal, and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande. However, Diomande appears to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid, a development that initially sparked speculation that Vinicius Jr. could become available.

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Vinicius Jr. Has No Intention of Leaving Real Madrid

Reports over the weekend suggested Arsenal had placed the Brazilian winger on their shortlist of targets. However, new information from Spain now indicates that the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving the Bernabéu and is prepared to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.

Entering the final year of his current contract, Vinicius Jr. is reportedly ready to compete for his place in the team, even with the potential arrival of Diomande.

Negotiations between the player and the club are expected to resume next week, with both parties eager to secure an agreement.

This news represents another blow for Arsenal's transfer strategy, coming just days after Chelsea secured the signing of Rogers.

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The financial aspects of a deal for Vinicius Jr., including his reported £400,000-a-week wages and a valuation of around £140 million, would have likely posed a major challenge for the Gunners anyway.

Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, will now need to explore other options. One alternative could be PSG's Barcola. Although the French forward has two years remaining on his contract, PSG are reportedly willing to sell.

However, their asking price of over £100 million could prove prohibitive for Arsenal, who were reportedly unwilling to meet Aston Villa's £80 million valuation for Rogers.