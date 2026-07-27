KCB Dissolve Kabras Sugar to Claim Prinsloo Crown and Move Top of National Sevens Circuit Leaderboard

KCB RFC won the Prinsloo Sevens after edging Kabras Sugar in the cup final. Image: SportPesa

KCB RFC won the Prinsloo Sevens after edging Kabras Sugar in the cup final. Image: SportPesa

The bankers showed the sugar millers who is boss to win the Prinsloo Sevens and move to the summit of the SportPesa-sponsored National Sevens Circuit.

Defending KCB RFC have taken an early lead in their bid to defend their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title following their Prinsloo Sevens win at the weekend.

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KCB moved to the summit after the first leg in Nakuru, having collected maximum points thanks to a 19-12 win over bitter rivals Kabras Sugar in the cup final.

The bankers last triumphed in Prinsloo in 2017 but the near decade-long wait was addressed as they claimed the title won by Strathmore Leos last season.

At a fully-packed Nakuru Athletics Club, Kabras made the best start, taking a 5-0 lead off a Mike Lukusu try from their kickoff which the bankers failed to claim.

However, KCB responded when Kenya Sevens star George Ooro crossed the line for a converted try to turn the game on its head.

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KCB Take Early Lead in Chase for Main Title

The defending national sevens champions would show Kabras who is boss when Elvis Olukusi and Vincent Onyala added two tries for a huge 19-5 lead at the break, having capitalised on their numerical strength after the sugar millers had Jackson Lukeki sinbinned for an illegal intervention.

This woke Kabras from their slumber, Brain Mutua touching down a converted try to reduce the arrears to 19-12 but the bankers were not to be denied as they held firm to win the trophy and claim the Ksh150,000 winners’ prize.

Following their win, KCB top the standings with 22 points, three more than beaten finalists Kabras, while Nondies have 17 points in third place, two more than fourth-placed Kenya Harlequin.

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Daystar Falcons managed 13 points from the opening leg in Nakuru with hosts Nakuru RFC finishing sixth with 12 points. Kenyatta University’s Black Blad and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology each managed 10 points at Prinsloo.

Who Claimed Divison 1 Bragging Rights?

Mwamba Ladies celebrate winning the Division 1 title at Prinsloo Sevens. Image: SportPesa

Meanwhile, Zetech Oaks and Mwamba Ladies won the revamped Divison 1 titles with victories over Kabarak University and Kiambaa Ladies respectively.

Defending champions Mwamba thrashed entertaining debutants Kiambaa 19-0 for the victory and Ksh100,000 while Kabarak were no match for the Oaks, who won 46-0, to take home Ksh70,000.

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