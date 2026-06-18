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President William Ruto Invites Arsenal to Kenya After Wild Title Celebrations in Nairobi

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:00 - 18 June 2026
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President William Ruto has invited Arsenal to Kenya. Image: Imago
Premier League champions Arsenal could tour Kenya next year if the club accepts an invitation from President William Ruto.
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President William Ruto has invited English Premier League champions Arsenal to Kenya following their title triumph in the 2025-26 season.

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Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for a league title when Mikel Arteta’s men finally lifted the coveted prize in May, having edged Manchester City in a tight contest

The win sparked wild parties not just in North London but in Kenya with Gunners supporters bringing Nairobi's Central Business District to a standstill when they flooded the streets to celebrate the club's historic win.

Thousands of fans, clad in the team's iconic jerseys and waving club flags, marched through major city streets with celebratory chants and the sound of vuvuzelas as the city was painted red.

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Ruto on Why He Has Invited Arsenal

Arsenal fans' title celebrations in Kenya wowed William Ruto.

Those celebrations touched Ruto, also an avid Arsenal supporter, and he has revealed that he has sent an invitation to the North London giants for a visit next year.

"Arsenal finally closed the gap and it was a huge celebration. I was ​shocked in Nairobi," Ruto told Reuters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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"It was ‌a ⁠big celebration and I am trying to see whether sometime next year Arsenal can come to Kenya.

"I have sent an invitation because I think it would ⁠be ​a great moment for ​Arsenal to come to Kenya. They have great fans," ​the President further stated.

Premier League Clubs Rarely Visit Africa

Mikel Arteta celebrates Premier League title triumph with his Arsenal players. Image: Imago

Arsenal have a huge following in Kenya and would draw a huge crowd were they to accept Ruto’s invitation.

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Any visit by the Gunners would likely have to take place in pre-season which would be between July and early August before the new Premier League season begins.

Premier League teams rarely visit Africa in pre-season as they prefer money-spinning tours to the United States, Asia and Australia or shorter travels across various destinations in Europe.

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