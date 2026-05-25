WATCH: Arsenal Fans Shut Down Nairobi Streets as They Celebrate Premier League Glory

Arsenal fans brought the streets of Nairobi to a standstill when celebrating the Gunner’s Premier League title win after a 22-year wait.

Jubilant Arsenal supporters brought parts of Nairobi's Central Business District to a standstill on Sunday evening, flooding the streets to celebrate the club's historic English Premier League title win.

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Thousands of fans, clad in the team's iconic red jerseys and waving club flags, marched through major city streets.

The air filled with celebratory chants and the sound of vuvuzelas as the city was painted red. Some ecstatic supporters were seen dancing on vehicles and motorcycles, causing temporary traffic disruptions as motorists navigated the swelling crowds.

The scenes in Nairobi were mirrored in towns across Kenya, where fans poured into streets, pubs, and entertainment venues to mark the momentous occasion. The celebrations extended across the African continent following Arsenal's victory in the fiercely contested 2025-26 campaign.

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Mikel Arteta Makes History

This title represents a significant milestone for the North London club, ending a 22-year wait for Premier League glory. The victory was especially sweet after years of near misses, including three consecutive runner-up finishes. In the heartbreaking 2023-24 season, they were narrowly beaten to the title by Manchester City by just two points.

Manager Mikel Arteta also made history, becoming the first individual to win the Premier League as both a player and a manager. Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2016 and took the managerial helm in December 2019, has been widely praised for transforming the squad into title contenders.

Kenyan President William Ruto was among the many who congratulated the team. On May 20, he described Arsenal's journey as an "epic adventure" defined by resilience, discipline, and determination.

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How Many Titles for Arsenal?

Arteta’s men ended the season with a flourish when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke while Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one late for the Eagles.

This victory secures Arsenal's fourth Premier League title, moving them ahead of Liverpool and one behind Chelsea in the modern era. Manchester United remains the most successful club with 13 titles, followed by Manchester City with eight. Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City have each won the league once.