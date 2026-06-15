Manchester United fans secured the bragging rights over Arsenal supporters in a thrilling contest sponsored by leading gaming firm SportPesa on Sunday.

Manchester United fans in Kenya recreated their club’s thrilling victory in the Premier League when they beat Arsenal supporters 3-2 in a well-attended match at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

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The team of United supporters and friends was captained by comedian Eric Omondi with the likes of YY and Mulamwah in their ranks while the Gunners fans side had Useful Idioty as their skipper.

With over 10,000 supporters in attendance and SportPesa powering the event, the match lived up to the hype as the United fans team got off the blocks quickly. After two quick attempts, they got a freekick on the edge of the box which was converted brilliantly for 1-0.

However, poor defending allowed the Arsenal fans team to score the equalizer soon after, Useful Idioty neting from close range, to the delight of their supporters.

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Omondi and his team were undeterred as they went on the attack, bossing possession and running rings around their opponents with some deft touches. It was not long before they got in front again.

Arsenal Fightback After Halftime

A flowing move from the Red Devils supporters led to a pass on the right before the ball was crossed into the box and the Arsenal goalkeeper punched out only for it to fall kindly to Omondi, who slotted home from the rebound.

Omondi should have made it 3-1 soon after when he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but took a tame shot at a time when his team was in the ascendancy.

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Soon after, Team Useful Idioty had an opportunity to equalize when they were awarded a penalty but took it poorly as the United goalkeeper kept it out.

It led to a halftime where Team Eric Omondi was leading 2-1, giving way to entertainment and Khaligraph Jones, an Arsenal fan, thrilled fans with his popular tunes.

After the break, Team Useful Idioty upped their game and were rewarded with the second goal when a thunderous shot was miscalculated by the United goalkeeper who failed to get a strong hand to it.

It woke up the United fans, who improved and had a goal which was ruled out for offside, just moments after their captain had missed from close range.

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United Deliver Killer Blow

The killer blow would arrive with just over 15 minutes to go when the Red Devils supporters went on the attack, their skillful winger Ras dancing his way past two of his markers before Useful Idioty brought him down, leading to a freekick.

Ras showed quality that would make Bruno Fernandes proud when he curled in brilliantly from the freekick to send the United corner into delirium.

The United fans held on to claim the bragging rights and SportPesa CEO captain Ronald Karauri was present to hand both sides their medals and the trophy to the winning side.

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SportPesa Boss Lauds Both Sides

“Congratulations to Eric Omondi and the entire Manchester United side for taking the bragging rights today — you earned it! But don’t get too comfortable. A rematch is on the way,” Karauri, an Arsenal fan, said after the game.

“This is what sport does. It doesn’t divide — it unites. It turns rivals into neighbours and strangers into friends, even if only for 90 minutes. I believe in the power of sport to create moments like these. Today was proof.”

Beyond the bragging rights, the match displayed how football can foster unity and camaraderie as both sets of fans interacted and walked back home together despite supporting rival sides.

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