Mikel Arteta Sends Message to Arsenal Fans in Kenyan Ahead of Champions League Final

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made a promise to the club’s supporters in Kenya following their viral title celebrations in the past few days.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to the wild celebrations of the club’s fans in Kenya following the Gunners’ Premier League title triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jubilant Arsenal supporters brought parts of Nairobi's Central Business District to a standstill on Sunday evening, flooding the streets to celebrate the end of the club’s 22-year league title drought.

Thousands of fans, clad in the team's iconic red jerseys and waving club flags, marched through major city streets with the sound of vuvuzelas ringing as the city was painted red. Some ecstatic supporters were seen dancing on vehicles and motorcycles, causing temporary traffic disruptions as motorists navigated the swelling crowds.

Arsenal Eyeing Maiden Champions League Crown

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another title party was organised on Wednesday when a replica of the Premier League trophy was presented to jubilant fans in Nairobi and more is expected if Arsenal overcome Paris Saint-Germain and win their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday.

🚨 CRAZY SCENES: Arsenal fans have taken over the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, celebrating the club’s Premier League trophy success. 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/e3M7L0ZH8A — RazedFootball (@RazedFootball) May 24, 2026

These celebrations have caught global attention and in Arteta’s pre-match press conference on Friday, a Spanish journalist asked him about the impact of the huge celebrations in Kenya and if it motivates him and his team to achieve more.

“You are a club that is admired all across the globe, you could just see the celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya once you took home the title. I just wanted to ask you, is this something that motivates you? Do you think that tomorrow [Saturday] if Arsenal was to win the Champions League, you would be sealing your place among the other giants of world football?” the journalist asked Arteta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arteta Weighs in On Viral Celebrations in Kenya

The Arsenal boss acknowledged the support, saying it adds to their motivation as the club looks to make history.

A Spanish journalist asked Mikel Arteta for his opinion about the celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, by Arsenal fans. We’re massive. pic.twitter.com/ZGAYLGTHpd — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 29, 2026

“Absolutely, we have grown a lot, the history of our team has shown a lot. Tomorrow could be something the club has never ever been able to do before and it would be great if we are able to do it [win Champions League],” said Arteta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It motivates us even more. We deeply appreciate and thank our fans across the globe. It’s clear there’s strong growth there (Nairobi), and our journey reflects that. We hope to make that story even more incredible.”

Arsenal will be playing their second Champions League final, 20 years since losing 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006, and there is hope that Arteta’s well-drilled team can fend off the flair of Luis Enrique’s PSG who are looking to defend their title.