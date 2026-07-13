Humphrey Aroko: Kenyan Teen Sensation Secures Dream Transfer to Europe

The Kariobangi Sharks starlet is set to complete a move to Denmark after a starring role for the FKF Premier League club.

Kariobangi Sharks playmaker Humphrey Aroko has landed a major transfer to Europe following an impressive campaign with the FKF Premier League club.

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Aroko was the main man despite his young age as Sharks struggled in the top flight before finishing 16th where they are awaiting a decision on whether they will play the playoffs or be automatically relegated.

At just 18, Aroko had no equals, putting in consistent man of the match performances, and ended the season with 13 league goals, besides netting in cup games and weighing with a number of assists.

Amid interest from Kenyan clubs, Aroko has opted to test himself in Europe and is set to sign for Danish giants FC Copenhagen and be sent out on a seson-long loan to second-tier side Rosengard, according to Sharks owner Nick Mwendwa.

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Aroko’s Danish Move Confirmed

“Our top player this season, Humphrey Aroko, he was the young player of the year [and] is going this Sunday. He has been signed up by a club called Copenhagen FC and loaned out to a second division club called Rosengard,” Mwendwa revealed while speaking to a local podcast last week.

“He will turn 19 next year. They signed him up after he turned 18. This is year, I am sending out one kid and I have sent out six kids in the last four years. I am the only club that has sent out that number of kids delibarately in that period of time,” Mwendwa further stated.

Aroko was voted Young Player of the Year during the FKF Premier League awards gala and also made it to the top flight’s Team of the Season and was destined to leave Sharks at the end of the season.

The youngster honed his skills at Highway Secondary School before Sharks spotted him and gave him the platform to showcase his talents.

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