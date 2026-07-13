Why Junior Starlets Will Not Receive Prize Money at FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Junior Starlets might have made history by reaching a second World Cup but they will not be receiving anything from FIFA due to some key reasons.

While every team that qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup made at least Ksh1 billion, Kenya’s Junior Starlets will not be making any money at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

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The ongoing men’s World Cup has a prize money of $9 million (Ksh1.1 billion) for all the 48 teams while the amount increases as they advance with the four semi-finalists England, Argentina, France, and Spain guaranteed $27 million (Ksh3.5 billion) as that is the reward for whoever will end up finishing fourth.

Third place will attract $29 million (Ksh3.75 billion) while a prize of $33 million (Ksh4.3 billion) awaits the losing finalist as $50 million (Ksh6.5 billion) goes to the 2026 world champions.

Why FIFA Does Not Pay Junior Teams

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Junior Starlets playing against South Africa in the World Cup qualifier. Image source: Harambee Starlets

However, for Junior Starlets and all the 24 sides that will play at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, there will be no cash rewards.

This is due to FIFA’s policy on youth tournaments where the U17 and U20 events are organised with a strict focus on development rather than commercial profitability. Instead of prize money, FIFA provides the participating national associations with organisational and travel subsidies to help cover the costs of attending the events.

It means FIFA will cater for most of the expenses of the teams at the tournaments, easing the burden on national associations like Football Kenya Federation (FKF), whose main focus will now be to find the best suitable training camp for the team to prepare before heading to Morocco for the October 17-November 7 tournament.

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Government to Reward Junior Starlets

JUnior Starlets celebrate a goal against South Africa at Nyayo Stadium. Image: FKF Media

This does not, however, mean the Junior Starlets will go home empty-handed after their historic achievement.

Junior teams still receive cash incentives at the discretion of their federations and national governments with FKF, through the Ministry of Sports, set to award them bonuses for their World Cup qualification.

Already, the team has been awarded Ksh1 million from former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and they are set to be hosted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday where further rewards are expected.

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